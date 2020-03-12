TRAVERSE CITY — Officials at the 86th District Court for Antrim, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties announced changes in light of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
Court Administrator Carol Stocking announced Thursday the court will remain open, but will allow for various adjournments until further notice. This comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday and encouraged the public to take preventive measures to stay healthy and minimize the spread of the new coronavirus.
All hearings with those vulnerable to the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease may be postponed if requested by either the person or a representative.
Any civil case may be adjourned by request of any party and all jury trials are adjourned until further notice.
Criminal defendants not in custody may have hearings adjourned and those on criminal probation should contact their probation officer by phone or email before going to the court in person.
Collection show-cause hearings scheduled for March 26 will be adjourned.
