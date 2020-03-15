TRAVERSE CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic is converting local meeting venues — typically home to a parade of hand-shaking business folks talking in close quarters — into big rooms with relatively few people.
“We’ve had some guests cancel, as well as some conference events canceled,” said Crystal Mountain Resort & Spa Director of Public Relations Sammie Lukaskiewicz. “With companies freezing travel, we expected that.”
The coronavirus, spread by close-proximity contact between people, is forcing businesses to adapt to the fact that large gatherings of people aren’t wise at the moment.
“It’s a difficult reality,” said Traverse City Tourism President and CEO Trevor Tkach. “They’re responding as best they can to a very difficult situation.”
Various groups have canceled gatherings planned at many venues across the region.
“I think they’re getting calls, both for leisure and for group and business travel,” Tkach said of hospitality properties. “There are properties that are working hard to accommodate guests in Traverse City safely. It’s a challenge — trying to keep distance and trying not to have situations where you’re putting people at risk who are trying to maintain their comfort zone.”
Venue and lodging managers have stepped up efforts to keep properties as sanitary as possible.
“The institutions are protecting their people, and rightfully so,” said Park Place Hotel and Convention Center General Manager Amy Parker. “Our sales people won’t be traveling, and we’re taking great measures to sanitize and disinfect our property.”
The Park Place already has had some event cancellations because of coronavirus.
“It’s happening further out,” even into summer, Parker said of meeting cancellations at the downtown Traverse City property. “But by the same token, people are also re-booking into the future.”
Tkach said he can’t recall any previous illness scare that had as wide-ranging business effects as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can remember some other times when we’ve had challenges with health issues, but I don’t remember it being this extreme,” he said.
Hospitality industry managers hope the peak of the danger passes during the shoulder season — and before northwest Lower Michigan’s peak tourist summer season arrives.
“It is kind of a transition time for our region,” Tkach said of March and April. “But we do rely heavily on conference business and meeting business, so should those events cancel and not re-book — and should we have this continue for a long period of time — it definitely will have a negative effect on the economy.”
People across the country are worried about COVID-19, and are heeding government warnings to avoid large gatherings where the virus could spread rapidly.
“Of course, we’ve got groups who have concerns,” said Grand Traverse Resort & Spa Public Relations Manager Caroline Rizzo. “We’re a large venue for larger group meetings — with a lot of those coming up. We have had people inquire; we have some groups do some canceling. We have a lot of groups who are still staying on.”
The resort has some of the largest meeting room facilities in the area, and hosts a full schedule of large gatherings.
“A lot of those are coming up, or people have canceled,” said Rizzo.
Most of the cancellations so far were for events from now through May or June, she said.
Northwest Lower Michigan businesses that experience heavy traffic are concentrating efforts on minimizing the chance of virus transmission among employees and customers.
“We’ve been very proactive with this,” Rizzo said of GT Resort, “in terms of our internal and external communications, as well as our cleaning and disinfecting and housekeeping and maintenance.”
Summer brings many large-scale events to GT Resort. But some large gatherings had been planned for the coming weeks.
“For the most part, things are still kind of business as usual,” she said Friday. “We just opened The Den today, an entertainment space.”
The resort this weekend instituted reduced restaurant hours.
Great Wolf Lodge announced Friday that it will close all its 19 properties, including the one in Traverse City, on March 15 at 2 p.m. They will reopen April 2.
A release said the chain has had no reported cases of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states there’s no evidence the virus can be spread through the use of pools or hot tubs. Great Wolf Lodge is offering a full refund to guests affected by the closure, the release stated.
Lukaskiewicz said Crystal has adapted its cancellation policy to allow customers to transfer reservations to future dates.
“We’re working with people,” Lukaskiewicz said. “We know these things that are out of control.”
The cancellations most likely aren’t over yet.
“This is such a fluid situation. A lot of things are changing quite rapidly around here, so I anticipate there will likely be more,” she said.
The resort also anticipated that skiing traffic might be lighter than usual this weekend, primarily because Crystal canceled its Cardboard Classic, part of its March at the Mountain series of weekend events that each year draw large crowds. The slopes themselves, though, might not be drastically affected.
“Skiing is a socially distant sport. It’s an individualized sport,” said Lukaskiewicz. “We’re kind of on the down slope of ski season anyway. The impact of this — it’s too early to tell.”
Restaurants also haven’t yet had time to gauge the change in consumer activity.
“We’re hoping for the best, preparing for the worst,” said Magnum Hospitality Corporate Chef Kyle Marshall. “Currently we have not seen any traffic downturn, but we are planning to see some with social distancing. We are taking steps to provide a safe atmosphere as best we can.”
One of those steps is to begin offering curbside take-out service. Another is to remind staff to stay home if they’re feeling ill.
“We’re following all the protocols from the CDC,” Marshall said.
Traverse City-based Magnum Hospitality operates Red Mesa Grill in Traverse City and Boyne City, Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen in Elk Rapids and Cafe Santé in Boyne City.
In other local coronavirus-related business news:
- Red Ginger restaurant posted on Facebook that it will clean common areas more often than usual, is reminding staff to closely monitor their health, and encourages concerned customers to purchase food and take it home.
- The Larkin Group insurance agency announced Friday it will limit face-to-face meetings to only those deemed essential. It is encouraging clients to conduct business by calling rather than stopping by the Larkin office.
- MFD Classic Motors has suspended daily operations, its Cars & Coffee events, and tours of its automobile storage facility.
- Shady Lane Cellars said it is following health authorities’ guidelines to protect both customers and employees from exposure to COVID-19 by being even more diligent than usual in cleaning touch points and glassware. Because the tasting room rarely sees more than a small group of guests at any particular time, a release said, it will remain open during normal hours.
- MI Market Suttons Bay is offering customers a way to shop without setting foot in the store. Shoppers can place an order and pay at www.mimarketsuttonsbay.com, choose ship-to-store as the shipping option at checkout and then call 231-866-4442 from the parking lot, and staff will deliver the order to the car.
