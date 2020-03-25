Number of positive COVID-19 cases (as of March 25, 2020):

More Information

Blood donors sought

"We're not out of blood, but we do see there's a shortage from what would normally be in stock right now," said Dianne Michalek, Munson Healthcare's vice-president of marketing and communications.

"Blood supply is a concern right now. It's definitely a critical need."

Many blood drives have been canceled which impacted supplies, but others are being scheduled. Collection sites will be kept sterile, officials said.

To find a donation site near you, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org online.

Find information on Versiti donation opportunities at 1-866-642-5663 or at www.versiti.org/Michigan online.