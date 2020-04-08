BELLAIRE — Roger Rainey has been stocking a roadside food pantry for a number of months, and now others across the area have joined the effort now in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rainey, of Antrim County, said he set up the roadside pantry in October when he was undergoing chemotherapy treatments. He found himself with plenty of time to “think about things,” he said.
“I was starting to think I should do more for my neighbors,” Rainey said.
He lives in Bellaire at the intersection of M-88 and Holiday Drive, right by the local grocery store. Plenty of people come and go, even on foot, to do their shopping, he said.
Rainey’s little free pantry remains there for others to both take supplies from or help stock up. And each have been happening for months.
“It’s for whoever needs it,” he said.
The only rule is: take what you need, but eat what you take.
Rainey said participation in his little free pantry has picked up since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The roadside pantry idea came from seeing an online photo of a similar effort by an Indiana man who wanted to help support college students in his town, Rainey said.
In another area community, something similar has happened.
A Little Free Library in Benzie County’s Lake Ann has been transformed into a free pantry stocked with both food items and household supplies like cleaners and bathroom tissue.
“We put a couple of rolls in there the other day,” said Brian Adams, owner of The Stone Oven in downtown Lake Ann.
The Little Free Library is right outside the restaurant’s door.
Adams said he and his employees have noticed food items, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes in the little library. Every day they see nobody has come along and cleared it out.
“That’s a pretty generous thing,” Adams said.
It’s a positive reflection of the community’s good will, he said.
In Leelanau County, a free pop-up food share was set up under a farmer’s market tent outside Pegtown Station in Maple City.
Organizer Kelly Kieft said the food donations arrive at her home, then are sealed into clear bags and quarantined for at least four full days before being delivered to the self-service tent.
“The last thing we want is for this to be a vector for coronavirus,” Kieft said.
Donations shouldn’t be left at the tent, Kieft said, but those who wish to donate can call her at 734-649-4469.
In Traverse City, the State and Bijou theaters first began to collect food pantry donations in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis.
Once Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order was issued, the theaters closed and could no longer accept donations. The idea then came to distribute the food through the Little Free Library in from of the theater on Front Street, said Meg Weichman, the theaters’ creative director.
The theater’s little library typically is stocked with books and DVDs and the inventory has continually been refreshed by the community during the last several years, Weichman said.
Now, the pantry stock has been updated by community members, something repeatedly noticed when a theater volunteer shows up to change the marquee — something done “to keep spirits up” in the community, Weichman said.
Bear Lake Christian Church in eastern Kalkaska County established an outreach ministry called the “share shack” food pantry in its parking lot at 221 E. Bear Lake Road, between Kalkaska and Grayling. It’s stocked with staples and is available 24/7 for both those who need help and those who wish to donate to others.
“It is our sincere prayer that this may in some small way alleviate some of the stress that families are feeling during this difficult time in our community by helping to meet one of the basic needs of all people — the need for food,” said the Rev. Scott Hoffer.
There’s even a pet supplies pantry set up in downtown Bellaire by nonprofit organization Help From My Friends’ Pet Crisis Center. The pet pantry — stocked with food, treats, cat litter and the like — can be found on the patio for Terrain Restaurant and is available for both withdrawals and donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.