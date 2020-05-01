TRAVERSE CITY — A letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is a slim page-and-a-half, yet it opened a chasm-sized difference of opinion Thursday at a special meeting of the Grand Traverse County Board.
The letter, and an accompanying resolution, were introduced by Commissioner Gordie LaPointe, and requested a regional rollback of Whitmer’s COVID-19 Executive Orders.
Elective surgeries, retailers of “hard goods,” work in the trades and light manufacturing could all re-open with “practical safeguards,” La Pointe said.
“These are but a few businesses that we feel can safely reopen now!” the letter states.
After more than an hour of discussion, a motion to pass the resolution and send the letter to the governor’s office passed 4-3, along familiar voting blocks.
La Pointe, Board Chairman Rob Hentschel, Vice-Chairman Ron Clous and Commissioner Brad Jewett voted in favor, and Commissioners Betsy Coffia, Bryce Hundley and Sonny Wheelock Jr. voted against.
La Pointe did not consult Grand Traverse County Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger when drafting the letter, he said, a revelation that only served to intensify the controversy.
“We’ve done such a good job of following our public health officer up until this point,” said Coffia. “And our board, if we are going to put out a public position, we need to consult with the person who has worked day and night on this, who is the point of the spear, and rely on her expertise, which none of us on this board has.”
Hundley and Wheelock also expressed their concern that Hirschenberger was not consulted.
Following the meeting, County Clerk Bonnie Scheele confirmed Hirschenberger had been on the meeting call.
Coffia made a motion to table the resolution sending the letter to Whitmer until Hirschenberger could be consulted. It failed 4-3, along the same voting blocks.
Coffia had earlier asked for discussion of the issue to be moved higher on the agenda, so those waiting to comment could speak sooner, and made a motion to do so, which also failed 4-3, and also along the same block.
Thirteen people either hung up and dialed in later, or waited two hours while other business was conducted, to offer public comment on the letter.
All expressed disapproval.
One of those was Warren Call, president and CEO of Traverse Connect, an umbrella organization of the Traverse City Chamber of Commerce, the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance and its 13,000 member businesses.
“The letter as currently written may raise concern and has the potential to create a mixed signal,” Call said.
Reached by phone after the meeting, Call pointed to Whitmer’s MI Safe Start plan, announced Monday, which is already examining opening the state region by region, and industry by industry, he said.
Munson Healthcare CEO Ed Ness is a member of the group advising Whitmer, and Call said while he could not speak for the medical community, he was not aware of any member business advocating for a return to elective medical procedures, something requested in La Pointe’s letter.
Call tried to offer his group’s assistance in drafting a different or revised letter to the governor, but was halted by Scheele when his comments extended past the three minute time limit.
“I understand the concerns of those who say the shut-down orders are detrimental to the economy,” said Kristina Urabay, who called in to the remote meeting and identified herself as a student at Northwestern Michigan College. “But what is more detrimental to losing your income, is losing your life.”
La Pointe expressed surprise over the controversy and suggested dissenters were familiar naysayers with political motives, at least some of whom had not even read the letter before speaking out against it.
Some commenters were familiar faces — or, rather, voices — connected with the progressive group, Indivisible. However, several public comments were made by people like Urabay, who had not previously spoken at a county board meeting, board minutes show.
Others either worked in, or retired from, healthcare.
Retired family physician, Dr. Suzanne Sorkin, Traverse City, expressed concern over taking needed PPE away from frontline healthcare workers to use for elective surgeries if those were resumed.
Jean Kerver, an epidemiologist with Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine who works remotely and lives in East Bay Township said reopening should be accompanied by extensive testing.
“I can say beyond a reasonable doubt our cases are definitely undercounted here in Traverse City,” Kerver said.
“We really have to get this right,” she added. “When we look back on this time in history we want to say we thought this through, we supported the governor’s mandate, we supported what we thought was best for people and for the economy and that our letter set an example.”
La Pointe said if the county waited until the “so-called” scientists were all in agreement, businesses would never re-open.
Or by the time they could, it would be too late and many would have closed their doors for good.
