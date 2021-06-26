TRAVERSE CITY — Cindy Crandle just needed to take a breath.
The teaching veteran at Suttons Bay Middle School spent the entirety of her 38th year in the classroom maneuvering around the obstacles COVID-19 placed in front of her, her students and everyone else who walked into a school during the past 10 months.
“Everybody was tired. The kids were tired. The teachers were tired,” Crandle said.
COVID-19 dominated the 2020-21 school year. A steady stream of notifications about positive cases on school campuses, students and staff in quarantine, several switches between in-person and remote learning.
With each passing day, they made it through — some smoother than others — to the end of the year just as the global pandemic began to fade out and restrictions were eased and then fully lifted.
But the lessons learned by the educators who pushed through won’t be forgotten nor will the strength their students displayed.
“We have to stop focusing on what kids lost and focus instead on what they learned,” Crandle said. “Our students have learned resilience and to keep plugging away no matter what.”
Suttons Bay reported 23 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the year.
Traverse City Area Public Schools, which is the largest school district in northern Michigan and had a student population of about 9,000 students this year, had 270 school-associated cases since September. The high schools and middle schools were hardest hit by the coronavirus. Seventy-seven cases were confirmed at Central High, and another 64 at West Senior High. East Middle reported 28, and West Middle had 26.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner announced last week that the district had zero students in quarantine. TCAPS, at one point during a sharp spike in cases, had more than 1,000 students quarantined.
“We know that we’re still not completely out of the woods, so we have to stay vigilant and knowing there is a reality that something can happen,” VanWagoner said. “We certainly hope that won’t be the case. We want to open the year with some more normalcy.”
Northwest Education Services, formerly Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, had 37 cases. Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools announced 30 cases during the school year.
Among school districts outside of Traverse City proper, Elk Rapids had the most cases with 64 and was followed closely by Benzie with 63 and Kalkaska with 62. Glen Lake reported 35, Frankfort 30, Kingsley 29, Mancelona 19, Forest Area 16, Buckley 11, Leland eight, Bellaire seven, and Northport three. Alba managed to escape the school year scot-free and did not report a single case.
Although Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ended restrictions on mask wearing and indoor capacity for businesses and workplaces, educators are still left wondering what the upcoming school year will look like. Most districts’ COVID-19 learning plans expire June 30, which begs the question of what happens July 1.
VanWagoner said superintendents across the state are in limbo.
“We’ve been told to expect guidance, but we still haven’t seen it,” VanWagoner said.
North Ed, which provides services to 16 public school districts and several charter schools in the five-county region, released guidelines district staff and students will follow through at least Oct. 14. Those not vaccinated will still be required to socially distance 6 feet and wear masks when they cannot socially distance. Those fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks or socially distance. All staff will continue daily health screenings and personal protective equipment will be provided upon request.
In late May, Whitmer provided some guidance on how educators should approach the lingering effects the pandemic left on staff and students.
“We’re going to need to slow down and take some time with the kids and not rush into new content. We need to go back and reassess what they know,” Crandle said.
The MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery requires districts to establish a baseline of their students’ mental health needs and work to address teacher burnout. Districts should also create a student recovery committee to work with the community and staff to identify short-term and long-term goals.
Continuing some form of remote learning and integrating technology into instruction are likely to be among long-term goals.
A 2021 study from Instructure, an organization that focuses on trends and education, showed 97 percent of educators surveyed reported a switch to either full-time or part-time remote learning. Although a challenge, the data showed that parents and educators are now more open to online learning and that the increased use of technology keeps students engaged, parents informed, and everyone connected.
Jess Vitale is a middle and high school teacher at Suttons Bay. She considers herself a “jack of all trades,” and with good reason. Vitale taught Spanish, media publications, a first-year art class and — after a mid-year resignation — took a sub position as the band instructor for seventh and eighth grade.
“When school ended, my mind was still so busy and boggled and mashed up that it was like, ‘What do I do with my life?’” Vitale said.
Despite the boggled mind, Vitale recognized just how beneficial remote teaching and learning will be on future instruction.
“Education is changing. Students are changing,” Vitale said. “Regardless of what happened, we knew that our kids shouldn’t be lost and everything should be available (online).”
Whatever positives come from an unprecedented and challenging year were born out of difficult circumstances.
Renee Nowak, a kindergarten teacher at Lake Ann Elementary, said mask wearing presented difficulties with her students learning phonics and understanding facial expressions. Nowak’s kindergartners could not see how her mouth moved while she was pronouncing words, so that forced her to either show videos or step back and pull down her mask.
The inconsistency of having students in class and then not in class because they were either sick or quarantined didn’t help. Nowak’s son, a third grader, found himself and his entire class quarantined for a week. That meant Nowak had to stay at home and have a guest teacher in her classroom.
“It was really tricky,” Nowak said. “You needed to do everything you could to make sure they were still getting the best education they could.”
Being face to face with her students is something Nowak said she will never take for granted again.
“Being able to be together and form relationships with students is much easier when you can see them every day, and relationships are the biggest thing with teaching,” she said. “Students learn so much more when they have a good connection with their teacher.”