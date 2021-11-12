LELAND — While some schools in northern Michigan have been forced to cancel classes as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks, Leland Public School is proactively canceling its Friday classes to encourage students to get vaccinated and staff to get their booster shots.

Leland — a 400-student, one-building school district — has seen very few school-associated COVID cases since August, but already this month three cases have popped up among students and staff as a result of COVID spread in the community and gatherings during Halloween.

Superintendent Stephanie Long wanted to avoid further COVID spread and potential staff shortages in the school, and give students and staff more flexibility to get vaccines and booster shots with the holidays on the horizon. Long — after consulting local health care officials, the Leland principal and the board of education president — sent out a letter to parents canceling Friday classes.

“We’re trying to be proactive and give people the opportunity to take their kids to the vaccine clinics or to ... allow (teachers) the freedom to go during the day to get the boosters,” Long said. “Because even if the clinic is open in the evenings, those hours fill up so quickly.”

Dr. Josh Meyerson, the medical director at Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, said that following last week’s approval of the vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, local clinics have been filling up with parents looking to get their young children vaccinated.

“There’s some pent-up demand there from parents who’ve waited a long time for this opportunity to protect their children,” Meyerson said. “And the initial clinics did fill up pretty quickly.”

Long said taking Friday off made sense; it was already a half day, the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department was holding a vaccine clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds and it would give students, teachers and staff time to recover from their shots’ side effects before returning to school on Monday. Also, the holidays are coming up — which could mean an impending surge in COVID cases.

“My hope is that everybody who is able or eligible to take advantage of vaccines will do that between now and those holidays in hopes that we don’t experience an outbreak around those family gatherings,” Long said.

Last year there were spikes in COVID cases following the holidays in northern Michigan due to more people gathering in larger groups and indoors, but if adults and children get their booster shots or vaccines in the coming days or weeks, those inoculations will be in full effect during the holidays, Meyerson said.

Violet Crow, a grandmother of two Leland students, said it is a “good idea” for the school to cancel classes on Friday to allow parents time to schedule appointments for their kids and take them to get their shots.

“I’m 71, I’ve been vaccinated and had my booster, and all the people in my family have and all the people in my social group have, too,” Crow said. “And I think it’s just the right thing to do in order to get a handle on what’s happening and bring the numbers down, because we’re still experiencing a lot of sickness and death.”

Gaia Nesvacil, a mother of a kindergartener at Leland, said the school is being safe by giving the students a day off in light of the recent COVID cases, but she does not think it should be in association with the vaccines.

“I think it’s very responsible to close. Absolutely,” Nesvacil said. “But I don’t think that should be attached to parents being asked to go get their kids vaccinated.”

Nesvacil said Leland has been doing “a really great job” in handling the pandemic and the stressors that have been weighing on students, teachers and staff in the past year. She said that while she does not plan to have her daughter receive the vaccine, she thinks there are other ways to work as a community to combat the impacts of the pandemic.

“We do have to work together. I don’t believe that there’s only one answer to working together, though,” Nesvacil said. “I don’t think that the vaccine is the singular answer.”

The positivity rate in Leelanau County as of Thursday is 15.8 percent and there are more than 200 active COVID cases, according to the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department website.

School districts such as Bellaire Public Schools and Glen Lake Community Schools since the start of the year have had to cancel classes for days at a time due to COVID outbreaks. Most recently, Newaygo Public Schools canceled classes from Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Monday, Nov. 15, because too many staff were out due to COVID-19, other illnesses or personal reasons.

Long said some Leland teachers are already out to quarantine or to be home with their COVID-positive or quarantining children. She said she hopes taking Friday off will be a helpful measure to prevent further COVID spread and keep students in in-person learning.

“We feel like we have a really good relationship as a school community and we want to preserve that and do the best we can to keep our kids safe and in school,” Long said. “Because that’s really the big thing. This is a big community effort. We need each other to make this work.”