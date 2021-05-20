NORTHPORT — In addition to Leelanau County relief grants of up to $5,000, Leelanau Township businesses with nine or fewer employees will have additional access to Regional Resiliency Program funding.
Venture North Funding and Development staff said Leelanau Township companies will use the same application at www.venturenorthfunding.org. The application window from May 24 at 8 a.m. until June 4 at 5 p.m. is also the same.
But companies in Leelanau Township will only be eligible for one award of up to $5,000.
A total of $35,000 is available for the Leelanau Township portion of the program thanks to a $25,000 donation from the Leelanau Township Community Foundation and $10,000 from Venture North. The Foundation has a team of local representatives to review grant applications and make funding recommendations to Venture North.