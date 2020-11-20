NORTHPORT — Eight Leelanau Township small businesses received Regional Resiliency Program grants.
The second round of funding was made possible by a grant from the Leelanau Township Community Foundation. The grants are to assist small businesses suffering financial hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Formed in May by Venture North Funding and Development, the Regional Resiliency Program so far has awarded nearly $400,000 to more than 150 businesses with nine of fewer employees.
The Leelanau Township Community Foundation has awarded $52,500 to the Regional Resiliency Program to 15 small businesses in the township. A total of $30,700 was awarded in this current round of funding.
According to a release from Venture North, grant awards in this second round of funding went to:
- Enjoy Michigan and Porcupine Cabin (two separate businesses with one owner)
- Families First Monthly, LLC
- Myrtles of Northport, Inc. Studio 106
- Green Spirit Living Farm
- The Tribune Ice Cream Eatery
- Garage Bar & Grill
- The Mitten Brewing Company – Northport
- Northport Fitness
“The majority of these businesses have not benefitted from federal stimulus programs, despite the fact that they are critical to the economic backbone of northwest Michigan,” Venture North Executive Director Laura Galbraith said in a release. “Most of these businesses have struggled through being shut down, losing summer cash flow, losing seasonal customers as well as employees and having to significantly adapt their operations to stay in businesses.”
In the release, Galbraith noted funds can be used without parameters for a variety of purposes.
Donations to the Regional Resiliency Fund and more information is available at www.venturenorthfunding.org/regional-resiliency-program or by contacting Galbraith at (231) 357-6776.