SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau County small businesses can begin applying May 24 for COVID-19 relief grants from the Regional Resiliency Program. administered by Venture North Funding and Development.
The application process opens May 24 at 8 a.m. and closes June 4 at 5 p.m. The funding is available for Leelanau County businesses with nine or fewer employees.
Grants of up to $5,000 are available “to businesses with needs that are urgent or involve adapting their business to the challenges of COVID‐19,” according to a release from Venture North.
A total of $23,000 is available to Leelanau County businesses in this round of funding. The total reflects $20,000 provided through Venture North and $3,000 from the Urgent Needs Fund, a program administered by the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
Grant applications must be completed online at www.venturenorthfunding.org.
Members of the Leelanau Peninsula Economic Foundation are assisting with outreach about this opportunity to apply for grants.
The Regional Resiliency Program awarded nearly 200 grants in 2020 thanks to raising more than $500,000.
“The same number of grants are expected to be awarded to small businesses in 2021 from a similar amount of donations and grants secured by Venture North and program partners,” according to the release.
RRP application assistance is available by contacting Venture North at (231) 995-7115 or by emailing info@venturenorthfunding.org.