SUTTONS BAY — Weathering the financial storm of COVID-19 was at the top of the list for Leelanau County commissioners as they prepared for budget talks.
Those talks begin in June and will continue through September. The fiscal year starts Jan. 1.
The county board hosted a special meeting Tuesday where they also discussed, but took no action on hazard pay for two employee union groups — The Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council, which represents command officers, dispatchers and corrections staff; and the Police Officers Association of Michigan, representing road deputies.
County Administrator Chet Janik said there may be some money at the state level or in the next federal stimulus package for a pay boost. He recommended waiting to see what happens there before taking any action.
Commissioner Ty Wessell said he is glad the county is not going forward with a proposal for hazard pay, as he does not want to see one group of workers singled out. Many workers are going above and beyond during this time, he said.
When it comes to the budget, commissioners looked to the 2008 recession to predict what may happen in the coming several years.
The board has been conservative during the past 20 years, which puts the county in a good position, Janik said. It also has a healthy fund balance compared to when it was heading into the 2008 recession, he said.
The budget is in good shape for this year, but it’s the next several years that have unknowns, including state and federal revenues, said Jennifer Zywicki, chief deputy clerk. It is not known whether there will be foreclosures and loss of property taxes because of the shutdown, she said.
“Our future is going to be more stay the course,” Zywicki said.
Commissioner Tony Ansorge said the recession is a sure thing, with markets down and people likely to lose homes and businesses, and the budget should plan for that.
Commissioner Debra Rushton agreed, saying the county needs to put a freeze on spending and hiring and plan for the worse-case scenario.
“I think we need to take drastic measures in the beginning so that in the end we come out being able to provide the services that are needed to keep the county and the businesses operational,” Rushton said.
Commissioner Melinda Lautner said the county should move forward carefully, but she is more optimistic about its financial position.
“We’re coming from a better place economically going into this,” Lautner said. “We had an economy that was booming. If we can get back to work soon ... we may not have a very big upset.”
Lautner said she worries about those who have rental properties getting behind in their mortgage payments, which may be deferred, but not forgiven.
There are 20 parcels in Leelanau at risk of being foreclosed, in spite of property tax extensions put in place by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said John Gallagher, county treasurer. Those property owners now have until March of 2021 to pay the late taxes, he said.
“We’re not going to be doing any foreclosures this year because of the financial impact,” Gallagher said.
Personnel cuts are not in the picture for Leelanau, Janik said. The government center is closed to the public, but employees still are working, he said.
Other counties around the state have instituted voluntary furloughs that allow employees to keep their benefits, though they do not accrue vacation or sick hours or time toward their retirement while off.
Janik said he hopes for a partial reopening of the economy after May 15, but he has no answers. The county has purchased 22 shields for offices to protect employees who deal with the public, as well as hand sanitizing stations.
“If and when we open up we want to make sure we have protections in place,” Janik said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.