KARLIN [mdash] Marjorie Louise Habedank (Niemi), age 87, of Karlin died April 26, 2021 of lung cancer at home with her family and grand-dog, Daisy by her side. Marjorie was born in Kinney, Minn. and moved to Flint as a young girl. She married the father of her children, Gene L. Habedank in 1…