SUTTONS BAY — A resolution proposing that the Great Barrington Declaration be adopted by the Leelanau County Board as a strategy to address the unintended consequences of COVID-19 lockdowns was shut down at Tuesday’s executive session.
Several members of the public asked the board not to adopt the resolution because the Declaration advocates for “focused protection” to achieve herd immunity. Under the plan, people at minimal risk of death from the disease can continue to live their lives normally to build up immunity while protecting those with the highest risk.
People spoke in public comment for about an hour and the county received 17 letters opposing the resolution brought forward by Commission Chairman Will Bunek.
Bingham Township resident John Hunter called the resolution negligent and reprehensible.
“It is shameful to have Leelanau County associated with this,” Hunter said.
Mary Beth Kelley Lowe, of Lake Leelanau, questioned where the resolution fits in with the duties of the county board.
“The roles and responsibilities of the county commission stated on the county website indicate no mandate or mention of action in areas of public health,” Lowe said.
The Great Barrington Declaration was written by three public health professionals from Harvard, Stanford, and Oxford who are concerned with what they say are the damaging physical and mental impacts of policies that keep people home and schools closed, such as lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health.
It was funded by the American Institute for Economic Research, a Libertarian think tank that is supported in part by the Charles Koch Foundation.
Focused protection is not a view shared by Munson Healthcare or by most public health experts who say research does not support the claims made in the Declaration and too many people would have to die in order to achieve herd immunity.
“We oppose The Great Barrington Declaration because it prioritizes a ‘return to normal’ for many over the health of others,” stated one letter signed by 25 physicians who live in Leelanau County.
“We believe this proposed public policy unethically treats the need for economic recovery as more important than preventing the virus’s toll on our population. Its entire premise — spreading COVID-19, unmitigated until we achieve herd immunity — means that large swaths of the population will have to unnecessarily suffer its effects.”
Just one person, Julie, supported the resolution, saying everyone is capable of making their own choices about their health care and their politics. Julie did not give her last name.
The resolution also called COVID-19 the “Wuhan Virus of 2019,” angering some members of the public and Commissioner Ty Wessell, who opposes the Declaration.
“I don’t want a resolution that comes out as a discussion of Wuhan, or herd immunity or survival of the fittest,” Wessell said. “That’s what I have against it.”
Another letter came from Carolyn Normandin, regional director of Anti-Defamation League Michigan, who wrote that “Referring to COVID-19 as the ‘Wuhan Virus of 2019’ is deeply offensive, stigmatizing, and harmful. Such anti-Asian, xenophobic rhetoric has no place in Leelanau County.”
Bunek said he brought the resolution forward because county residents are suffering from the unintended consequences of the lockdown and state pauses, including mental issues, suicides, domestic violence and drug abuse. He said it doesn’t seem like people want to talk about it.
“It wasn’t to support the Declaration,” Bunek said of the resolution. “It was for us to use as a guideline to help people who are having these unintended consequences.”
Bunek said he meant nothing racial when he called COVID-19 the Wuhan Virus.
“My idea was to diminish the fear that is created by the word COVID-19,” Bunek said. “We need to diminish the fear of this virus that is instilled in all our citizens.”
Commissioner Debra Rushton said she asked Bunek to bring the resolution forward. She said the virus was initially called the Wuhan Virus, but the name of the disease, as well as the science and treatment of it have evolved.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 got its name from the World Health Organization in February 2020. Before that it was known as the 2019 novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV.
Commissioner Gwenne Allgaier said the best way for the commission to support its citizens is to fully support and endorse the work of the health department in determining strategies that keep everybody safe and to model those strategies.
Wessell said he is alarmed that COVID-19 has become a political issue and that the commission is not a good role model for the community.
“Our constituents are watching us,” Wessell said. “Instead of spending one more minute debating this issue, I propose that we unanimously acknowledge the existence of COVID-19, we endorse the efforts of the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and we collectively model mask-wearing, social-distancing and encourage all of our constituents to get on the list and get vaccinated.”