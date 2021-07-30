More Information

The rate of people who are fully vaccinated is being reported by the state as a percentage of the population* that is 12 and older.

That rate is lower when the entire state population* is factored in.

Michigan:

Population — 9,986,857

Reported fully vaccinated rate — 54 percent**

Actual rate — 46 percent

Antrim County:

Population — 23,324

Reported fully vaccinated rate — 56 percent

Actual rate — 50 percent

Benzie County:

Population — 17,766

Reported fully vaccinated rate — 62 percent

Actual rate — 55 percent

Grand Traverse County:

Population — 93,088

Reported fully vaccinated rate — 66 percent

Actual rate — 57 percent

Kalkaska County:

Population — 18,038

Reported fully vaccinated rate — 47 percent

Actual rate — 40 percent

Leelanau County:

Population —

Reported fully vaccinated rate — 73 percent

Actual rate — 66 percent

* 2019 U.S. Census estimates are used.

** All percentage points rounded to nearest whole number