TRAVERSE CITY — From the beginning of the pandemic, 70 percent has been touted as the magic number to reach herd immunity.
But just who does that herd include?
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which tracks vaccination rates in the state, reports that 58 percent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose and about 54 percent are fully vaccinated. Using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 63 percent of those 16 and older have had a first dose of the vaccine.
When the entire population of the state is taken into account, including those children under 12, the numbers drop to about 50 percent and 46 percent, respectively.
Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the MDHHS, said in an email statement that the state is tracking the percentage of eligible Michiganders that can be vaccinated and at this time children under 12 are not eligible. Once there is a vaccine for that age group they will be included in the count, she stated.
Trials are underway for children under 12 for both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, with emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration expected to come in early to mid-winter.
Data found at the Michigan COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard clearly states the age groups that are being tracked — 12 and older and 16 and older, Sutfin wrote, adding that the MDHHS is not tracking herd immunity, Sutfin said.
Dr. Joe Santangelo, chief quality and safety officer for Munson Healthcare, said hospitals have no say over how the state reports its numbers. He said there is no right or wrong way to report numbers and there are benefits to doing it both ways.
Reporting the percentage of the entire population that is vaccinated may be clearer for people, but it may not be beneficial when you consider those under 12 can’t get vaccinated.
“So if we know that more people are getting vaccinated and we are getting closer to that 70 percent, it will drive more people to get vaccinated,” Santangelo said.
The CDC uses the entire population when reporting national numbers, according to its website. As of Wednesday, about 57 percent of all U.S residents have had at least one dose and 49.4 percent are fully vaccinated.
In Grand Traverse County, about 66 percent of residents over 12 are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s dashboard. When the entire population of the county is considered, that number falls to 57 percent.
In Leelanau County, which has the highest vaccination rate in the state and was one of the first to hit the immunity goal, the dashboard shows an impressive 77 percent of those over 12 have had at least one dose of the vaccine, while 73 percent are fully vaccinated.
When all 21,761 residents are counted, 69 percent have had one dose, while about 66 percent are fully vaccinated.
Herd immunity, also called community immunity, is reached when a large enough number of people are immune to an infectious disease, either through vaccination or prior illness, to make its spread unlikely, according to the CDC. Having had COVID-19 offers some immunity, but health officials do not know how strong that immunity is or how long it lasts.
But that 70 percent figure for herd immunity is a guideline, Santangelo said.
“It’s a great number, but it’s not a magic number,” Santangelo said. “It’s a target, but not the end goal and the method of reporting is a little less important than the goal.”
Whether the data is misleading depends on what you are using it for, he said. Doctors use it as a rough measure of how quickly the disease and its variants will spread in a community.
“You can construe statistics to read however you want them to,” whether that’s vaccination rates or infection rates, said Jeff Hester, a paramedic firefighter with the Glen Lake Fire Department.
As an example, the infection rate is reported as cases per 100,000 and Leelanau County has just a fraction of that population, Hester said.
“It’s hard to get a true average statistic in Leelanau because of its small size,” he said.
Santangelo said people might think they can behave differently once they get to 70 percent, but they still need to follow guidelines such as social distancing and wearing a mask in indoor public spaces, especially as the Delta variant that is responsible for severe outbreaks in many states begins to spread in Michigan.
Mask mandates are being put back into place in some states, and the Biden administration on Wednesday made it mandatory for all federal government employees to get vaccinated.
“There is still a lot of COVID around, so keep yourself safe by observing all the guidelines and trying to get as many people around you vaccinated as you can,” Santangelo said.