TRAVERSE CITY — Fielders field the baseball. Lee Cobb fields questions from parents.
Lately the work it takes to manage Traverse City’s American Legion Junior Baseball League has been a double play of red tape.
No. 1 — the Grand Traverse County Health Department, which has jurisdiction over the fields the league plays on; No. 2 — the latest statewide mandates on youth sports from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cobb will do whatever it takes for his players to play ball. His players haven’t thrown a baseball for an official game at the Traverse City Civic Center since June of 2019.
So the other week he signed up to receive a shipment of COVID-19 tests through MDHHS’ MI Safer Sports program. The tests haven’t arrived yet (the season doesn’t start until June) but it’s on the radar. He even has volunteers ready to conduct the testing.
“We’re going to have do whatever we’re mandated to do,” Cobb said.
On the eve of its effective date, advocacy group Let Them Play sued Michigan to end a testing regiment instituted by an Emergency Order from MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.
But state health officials in charge of the program don’t view it as a hurdle to play spots, nor see the intent of the MI Safer Sports program as something that will eventually shut it down.
Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian — a senior public health physician at MDHHS who’s coordinating the state directive — repeatedly said in an interview with the Record-Eagle she hopes the order is seen as a tool to keep sports in play, rather than a barrier.
“I would see this as being the Governor’s way and the Health Department’s way to support communities and support kids in continuing to play, rather than this being a restriction,” Bagdasarian said.
Not everyone in the northwest Lower Peninsula agrees.
MHSAA trial showed Michigan testing athletes was feasible
State officials viewed the fall Michigan High School Athletic Association antigen testing trial for just what it was — a small scale trial.
Bagdasarian said the fall trial that allowed the MHSAA’s fall postseason to be completed proved that student athlete testing would be feasible if done on a large scale.
“We learned how to implement a program like this, we learned it was safe and effective,” Bagdasarian said.
Then for winter sports season, Bagdasarian said even when the department was working out supply chain questions and purchasing additional BinaxNOW tests from its manufacturer, Abbott, MDHHS wanted to make schools in Michigan aware that testing was available to any school district that wanted it.
“What we found was that people who had tests available, but it wasn’t required, they just weren’t testing. When testing was occurring, we were picking up cases early,” Bagdasarian said. “We have been seeing outbreaks in, for example, basketball teams where they weren’t testing despite availability of these tests. And I think that, unfortunately, that’s part of the reason why we’re in the position we’re in.”
Michigan’s new COVID-19 case rates, measured by 7-day average, now are the highest in the nation. State health officials have said the biggest driver in that was in those aged 10 to 19 years old, and they’re particularly seeing a lot of outbreaks in sports.
“It’s difficult to separate out school vs. school-sponsored activities,” Bagdasarian said. “When we spoke with local health departments and did case investigations, what we really found is that transmission did not seem to be occurring in the classroom. People are wearing masks and they’re distancing in classrooms, they’re following all of the guidelines. Transmission did not seem to be occurring even so much on the field — but we heard a lot about gatherings and social gatherings related to athletic teams.”
She said masks and mitigation protocols in school and on the field are rendered moot when ignored in other settings around the same groups of people.
“If they’re also having a sleepover for the team afterwards, or having a banquet, or a dinner, or a party for the team in someone’s home, and everyone’s taking off their masks, then that’s not really effective anymore,” Bagdasarian said.
Parents and school administrators also became confused by an assertion made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a televised state press conference earlier in March that the driving factor in Michigan’s rise in COVID-19 cases was, in fact, youth sports.
According to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations, as of March 30, 46 states have played at least one regular-season basketball contest. California (March 12) and New Mexico (March 27) have been the latest. Four states — Washington, Oregon, District of Columbia and Hawaii — have not yet. D.C. has not played any high school sports in the 2020-21 school year.
Bagdasarian said she couldn’t comment on what was happening in other states, but can speak from a combination of epidemiological data and conversations with local health departments in Michigan.
“I don’t think high school athletics is the only reason why we’re seeing a surge right now, but it certainly contributed,” Bagdasarian said. “And then on top of that, we’ve got variants circulating here, it’s just a very difficult time.”
Questions arose about the tests themselves
Michigan launched its “MI Safer Sports” testing website the week after the order’s start date. Anyone who’s a school administrator or manager of a club sports group can request COVID-19 tests from the state, to be delivered to them cost-free.
But then the antigen tests started to arrive, and more questions about Abbott’s BinaxNOW antigen tests themselves arose in the context of an order that intends to tests healthy student athletes.
Aaron Gaffney, superintendent of Ellsworth Community Schools, wrote a letter to MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel that in part expresses concern over a one percent false positivity rate outlined in the BinaxNOW’s initial authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
“Even in a tiny little school district like Ellsworth, this requires us to test 75 high school athletes every single week, to set up for that, and to accommodate for that, and take away from classroom instructional time to make that happen,” Gaffney said.
The antigen tests, which do not detect the virus’ DNA itself but rather the body’s immune response to it, were first authorized by the FDA for use on individuals “within the first seven days of symptom onset.”
When a test receives Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which allows a product to be used before an official FDA approval, users must be issued a fact sheet that outlines the potential risks and benefits associated with the product. In BinaxNOW’s EUA, the FDA said the benefits of the product outweigh its risks.
Bagdasarian said that when the FDA initially issued it’s EUA, a lot of data was just emerging. Now, she said, there are “numerous” published reports from states that use antigen tests on asymptomatic individuals.
“These tests are now widely used in asymptomatic individuals and we’re following CDC guidelines,” Bagdasarian said. “We’re not doing anything that is outside of the norm or outside of what people are doing or outside of any guidance. It’s just that what was put into the emergency authorization is now a little outdated because that was many months ago.”
Per the CDC’s guidance, in the event of a positive antigen test result on an asymptomatic individual, Michigan will require a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test before a person can return to practice.
Results from PCR tests have taken several days. Results from BinaxNOW tests take 15 minutes.
Bagdasarian said PCR tests are not directly supplied to schools, but are available.
“Our PCR testing capacity at the state level is quite massive now,” she said.
Other questions in the athletic community merely raised eyebrows at the logistics of testing every high school athlete in the state of Michigan ahead of an outdoor spring sport season and widespread vaccine rollout.
And aside from school-sponsored sports, Cobb said what confused him about the order was that players 13 or over in the American Legion program would be subject to be tested but the younger half wouldn’t.
“So now you have tee-ball kids and all these other kids running around the Civic Center, but you’re only going test a couple of kids? It doesn’t seem fair,” Cobb said. “It just seems like the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing.”
Michigan’s vaccination criteria also opens up to anyone 16 and older Monday — the state’s testing order applies to those aged 13 to 19. In the MI Safer Sports frequently asked questions document, it says MDHHS will still require individuals the CDC deems fully vaccinated to be tested for COVID-19.
“It strikes me as odd that we’re doing this at this point in time,” Gaffney said.
Bagdasarian said MDHHS’s testing criteria for vaccinated individuals will change at some point, but for now vaccinated individuals are still subject to the order.
“As we learn more about vaccine efficacy and as we get closer to herd immunity, yes, our testing criteria for vaccinated individuals will change,” Bagdasarian said.
Let Them Play lawsuit alleges MAPA violation
Let Them Play, represented by its lawyer Peter Ruddell of Honigman LLP, sued the state public health agency for alleging a violation of the Michigan Administrative Procedures Act (APA) by creating and publishing the Guidance document its using to enforce the March 19 testing order. It also says it violated the athletes due process rights under the Michigan Constitution.
“The March 19 Order and the March 20 Guidance severely restrict student-athletes’ ability to legally participate in high school sports by imposing rigorous testing, mask-wearing, contact-tracing, and other requirements,” Let Them Play’s lawsuit reads in part, filed in the Michigan Court of Claims.
Let Them Play, through Ruddell, wrote a letter to Hertel in her official capacity as MDHHS director, questioning the department’s legal authority to instituting the testing mandate.
According to Let Them Play’s MCOC court filing, Hertel responded to Let Them Play’s letter the Friday after it was sent.
“When the MDHHS issues emergency orders under MCL 333.2253 and those orders refer to the Interim Guidance for Athletics, then the MDHHS expects the Interim Guidance for Athletics to be followed as directed by the emergency order,” Hertel wrote in response, which is included in the lawsuit’s evidence.
Ruddell said in a statement that the department’s response did not answer Let Them Play’s questions.
“She did not identify the legal authority for announcing the Guidance but wrote that ‘MDHHS expects the Interim Guidance for Athletics to be followed as directed by the emergency order,’” the statement read.
Hertel’s spokesperson declined comment on the complaint.
At least six Michigan high school wrestlers won court orders to compete in the state finals this weekend, a number of which were used as evidence in Let Them Play’s lawsuit.
The wrestlers were determined close contacts by health departments after someone tested positive for COVID-19.
But Jim Thomas, arguing for four wrestlers — Chandler Murton of Portland, Gavin Bartley of Olivet, Zac Gibson of Lakewood and Ashtyn Bennett of Hopkins — said their due process rights were violated. He said they have repeatedly tested negative and will be tested again before competing.
“The law was on our side,” Thomas said.
Defendants, Hertel in this instance, have 21 days to respond to the lawsuit or file a written response to the court or take other lawful action within the court.
Let Them Play’s first lawsuit in February against Hertel challenging the state public health order that banned youth sports was dismissed after being open for seven days.