TRAVERSE CITY — State orders regarding COVID-19 restrictions continue to draw criticism and legal action from Michigan residents and organizations.
Three Catholic high schools as well as the Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools filed suit in federal court alleging the 12-day extension of an epidemic order banning in-person education in high schools violates students’ rights to religious freedom and to practice their faith.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday the continued pause on face-to-face learning at high schools through Dec. 20, a move recommended by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services officials. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are allowed to be in school, but health officials felt there is a greater risk of virus transmission at high schools because of the more dense population and frequent movement in hallways and between classes.
The federal lawsuit, filed Monday against MDHHS Director Robert Gordon in the U.S. District Court for Western Michigan, alleges the shutdown is causing “irreparable harm” to high school students and that it “does not advance the common good, does not advance public health ... and prevents (schools) from safely providing a religious education.”
“For religious schools, in-person schooling has heightened importance because religious practices, education, and formation are woven into the school day from beginning to end,” the complaint states.
Brian Broderick, MANS executive director, said the goal of the lawsuit is to allow MANS-associated schools to continue with their state-approved COVID-19 preparedness and safety plans that have been in effect since August.
A “blanket, sweeping, one-size-fits-all order” that requires all schools to shut down when such an action might not be necessary is detrimental to children’s education, Broderick said. He pointed to the time, money and manpower school officials used to put precautions and protocols in place at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Broderick said the decision to open or close a school should be left up to the district as long as they follow the MDDHS mandates to operate a school safely.
“The point we’re trying to make to let schools decide within their community,” Broderick said. “No one is saying private, faith-based schools are going to act recklessly and require everyone to come to school regardless of the status of the virus.”
The legal team for the plaintiffs filed a motion for expedited consideration to have the court hear the matter as soon as possible, adding there is a “substantial likelihood” the lawsuit will be successful. The lawyers asked for a judge to issue a temporary restraining order against Gordon and the MDHHS that would render the extended order null until the issue is resolved in court.
Neil Giovanatti, the attorney for Gordon, did not return a call for comment as of 7 p.m. Wednesday. Giovanatti has 21 days to file a response to the complaint.
Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools, while not directly involved in the lawsuit, is a member district of MANS.
In a letter to GTACS families, Superintendent Mike Buell said he expects a decision within “the next few days,” adding he is hopeful the ruling protects “the common good along with our religious rights and freedoms.”
The lawsuit claims transmission of COVID-19 is “extremely limited” in schools and that district officials in Michigan “innovated and retooled” their education system to adapt to the state mandates required by MDHHS. The complaint states those efforts to ensure safe in-person schooling have “proved successful, and overwhelmingly so.”
GTACS has reported 18 positive COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the school year — 10 at St. Francis, five at the Immaculate Conception Elementary School and 3 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School.
Buell said GTACS has followed every state-mandated safety protocol and precaution, and that would continue if the injunction is granted.
“It would just go back to what it was,” he said.
But Buell said having the students in person is crucial to a faith-based education and that “some pieces cannot be transmitted or taught virtually.” Buell said those elements are “an experience” and cannot be done via Zoom or online.
“The whole reason our schools exist is for a Christian culture, the power of the Gospel, the power of redemption, the grace of Jesus. Those all occur in community,” Buell said. “It’s human contact. That is how we were made to be disciples to one another. It’s not quantifiable.”
The lawsuit is not the first to challenge executive orders that restricted religious gatherings. In May, several churches, pastors and others joined a federal lawsuit against Whitmer that claimed her bans violated the Constitutional rights of religious freedom and freedom of assembly.
In an unrelated legal decision, the Michigan Supreme Court, in a 4-3 October decision, later invalidated all of Whitmer’s executive orders — including those regarding religious gatherings — declaring them unconstitutional.
Many of those orders were subsequently replaced by public health orders from MDHHS.