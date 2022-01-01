TRAVERSE CITY — A GoFundMe page dedicated to a lawsuit against mask mandates in local schools has raised just more than $8,500 of its $15,000 goal since September, but the page’s owner is not concerned with hitting that target.

“It is what it is,” said Sally Roeser, the parent who is spearheading a lawsuit against Traverse City Area Public Schools and Grand Traverse Academy’s boards of education over their mandates for students to wear masks in schools.

Her children attend TCAPS, and she has already fronted the money for the lawsuit.

“I’ll pay for it until I go broke if I need to, if it costs more than whatever I put into it,” Roeser said. “It’s the principle of the matter. I mean, I’m super grateful for the people that have helped so far, and I hope people continue to help, but I’m not losing sleep over it if they don’t.”

TCAPS has had a universal mask mandate since the beginning of the school year. At GTA, students are required to wear masks in common areas, but can unmask once they are seated in class.

In October, TCAPS trustees voted to sunset their mask mandate on Dec. 31, after which students and teachers would be allowed to wear masks at their discretion in schools. On Dec. 20, the Monday before Christmas break, trustees spoke again about masking and made no motion regarding the sunset date, effectively letting it stand.

Roeser made it clear that the lawsuit will continue even after the mask mandate expires.

“The lawsuit is really to set a precedent and to prevent them from taking this kind of — what we consider to be illegal — action again,” Roeser said.

Grand Rapids lawyer James Thomas is taking on the case against the boards of education. Thomas did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit is in the discovery phase, Roeser said, which means the plaintiffs are obtaining evidence for the non-jury trial, which is set for May 2022.

The crux of the argument in the lawsuit is that it is unlawful for the board to instate such a mandate — that such a mandate should legally come from the state or a health department.

“They don’t have any authority to make a rule like this for children to wear to cover their faces throughout the day,” Roeser said. “That is an extreme medical mandate that we don’t think people should have to follow for one, but a school board in particular, does not have the authority to make a rule like that.”

Roeser said the masking mandate is “absolutely inappropriate”. Her biggest concerns are that such a mandate takes autonomy away from parents and causes mental health issues with students.

“Everybody has their own set of facts on this kind of thing, and we all have the freedom to choose our own interpretation of those facts and what level of risk we are comfortable taking,” Roeser said. “The problem is: the school board thinks their opinion of facts is more important than the parents of the actual children.”

While the Dec. 31 expiration date has made Roeser and some of the other community members opposed to the masking mandate happy for the time being, Roeser said they are not convinced it will be the last time a mask mandate is discussed.

“Everyone assumes that they’re going back on it at some point or there’s a good possibility of it,” Roeser said. “The people on the school board cave to pressure like nothing. They have no backbone whatsoever.”

Even just over a week from the Dec. 20 meeting, the mandate’s expiration seems uncertain.

The Thursday following the Dec. 20 meeting, TCAPS board Vice President Erica Moon Mohr in a Facebook post called on her fellow trustees to gather for an emergency meeting to consider continuing to require masks. Other TCAPS parents are banding together to push the board to hold that emergency meeting to reinstate the mask mandate, citing health and safety concerns, through a letter-writing campaign.

TCAPS board president Scott Newman-Bale said he is open to an emergency meeting, but since there is not much more data or information for the board to consider since Monday’s meeting, he is not sure there is, “any desire to have an emergency meeting right now.”

Newman-Bale said he does not think the two sides of the lawsuit are “necessarily even at odds”.

Newman-Bale has expressed in the past an interest in receiving guidance from the local health department or from the state.

Without express direction regarding mask mandates from either, he is curious to know the limits of the board’s powers and hesitant to overstep them.

“We’re just trying to do the best we can and we would love someone with actual authority to come in and tell us what we should be doing,” Newman-Bale said. “I don’t think we’re opposed to that.”