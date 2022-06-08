TRAVERSE CITY — Case counts from COVID-19’s latest wave are beginning to drop, a good sign for those weary of the disease that has plagued the U.S. since early 2020.

The latest wave has not been as virulent, thanks in part to many people who are fully vaccinated — about 78 percent of the country’s total population — or have some immunity because they had COVID-19, said Dr. Joseph Santangelo, chief quality and safety officer for Munson Healthcare.

There is also the fact that while the subvariant now being seen is more contagious, it is less severe than both delta and omicron, he said.

“We saw a lot of people getting sick with this wave, but not as many being hospitalized or dying from COVID,” Santangelo said.

As for its future, Santangelo said most people think that it’s going to become endemic, like the flu. Longer-lasting vaccines that cover more variants could also be developed, he said.

If the coronavirus follows the pattern it has shown so far, the next variant will be milder. But we just don’t know, he said.

Grand Traverse County is reporting a new-case weekly average of 24 per day; down from last week’s daily average of 25, and on Tuesday there were 23 people hospitalized in the Munson system, with 18 of them at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

Cases are also trending down in the four counties served by the Health Department Northwest Michigan — Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego. On Tuesday the department reported 123 new cases in the first week of June. That’s down from a peak of 250 cases reported in the second week of May.

The latest wave also fell short of several previous waves that occurred from about October 2020 until February of this year.

Grand Traverse County is now categorized as being in the medium level, which means that those who are not vaccinated, have compromised immune systems or have underlying health conditions should follow CDC guidelines and continue to wear masks indoors, Santangelo said.

But people can decide for themselves if they want to continue masking, which is not required, he said. Munson still requires masks in all of its facilities because many of their patients are considered at high risk for contracting COVID.

Health providers continue to stress the importance of keeping up with boosters. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than half of Americans have had the first booster — 104 million, while just 15.5 million have had their second booster.

A new report by NBC News shows that according to CDC data, about 82 million doses of the COVID vaccine were thrown out by pharmacies, states, U.S. territories and federal agencies between December 2020 and mid-May. The report noted that CVS and Walmart pharmacy chains threw out more than a quarter of those doses — in part because of the volume of vaccinations they handled.

Wasted doses include those that expired before they could be used, those that were spoiled in power outages or broken freezers, and those that were discarded when there were doses left in an open vial, the report said.

The COVID vaccine comes in multidose vials that must be used within hours of being opened, which is a major contributor to waste. Vaccines must also be ordered in large batches that cannot be fully used, especially as the initial demand for the vaccine has waned.