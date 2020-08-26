KINGSLEY — All the hallmarks of the first day of school were there.
Phones pulled out to take pictures. Moms and dads walking hand in hand with their children. Kids piling off buses. Friends running up to each other. Teachers greeting their new students.
Smiles, tears, hugs and kisses.
But Tuesday morning at Kingsley Elementary School was recognizably different from the years that preceded it.
The smiles in those first-day-of-school pictures were hidden behind masks adorned with Mickey Mouse, Captain America, Super Mario and even a retro throwback to the Care Bears of the 1980s.
Parents continued to pull masks back up on their young sons and daughters as they fussed and pawed at their faces.
The kids who piled off buses did so after their first socially distanced ride to school.
The long-anticipated reunion between friends fell short of hugs and high fives.
The greetings from teachers, who had not seen any students since mid March, were energetic but comforting.
All of those are now hallmarks of what school will be during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hug Steven Kuhlman gave his 5-year-old son, Connor, was a bit tighter and lasted a second or two longer than normal. Kuhlman lingered near the school entrance well after Connor walked through the doors and disappeared down the hallway for the kindergartner’s first day of school.
The moment was an emotional one for Kuhlman, a combat veteran and U.S. Marine who served two tours in Afghanistan.
“He’s ready. My boy’s growing up,” he said. “It’s been a rough couple of weeks, and this is probably the happiest thing I’ve seen in quite a while.”
Kuhlman called the day “super special,” adding that he couldn’t wait to see Connor, who turns 6 years old next week, after school and ask him about his first day.
“He’s such a smart kid. He blows my mind,” he said.
Kuhlman wasn’t the only one saying goodbye to a kindergartner on the first day.
Courtney Wallace said her daughter, Sophie, woke up singing and ready to go. Wallace wasn’t as ready to let her little one go.
“This is our first time,” Wallace said, tears welling in her eyes. “It’s exciting, but scary.”
Kingsley officials are “doing the right things” and acting in the best interests of the children, Wallace said. But that does not stop the intensity of the moment from being amplified by the pandemic.
“We just wish it was different,” Wallace said. “This is the first day. She’s really excited, but people are standing here in masks — that’s what makes this all so sad.”
Sophie seemed nonplussed by the milestone fogged with uncertainty as she watched a school bus with a red animal sticker on the side drive by.
“Dolphin bus!” she shouted as her unicorn backpack bounced up and down.
Wallace said she hopes the good times last.
“Everyone’s been saying we’re going to end up back home. We hope it doesn’t,” she said. “The kids need this.”
Other parents are confident that, if the right precautions are taken, in-person instruction can continue.
Benjamin Russell had some simple rules for his two sons readying to enter second and third grade.
“Wash your hands. Keep socially distant. Don’t be all up in other kids’ faces,” he said. “And just be good.”
But Kingsley officials are already dealing with their first brush with the coronavirus.
Superintendent Keith Smith received a call from one of his teachers at 9:30 Monday night. Smith didn’t identify the teacher as either a man or woman, only saying “the person” had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Maybe he or she had it? Maybe he or she didn’t. The teacher wasn’t showing any symptoms but could not get a test — despite being exposed — to know for sure. Smith said the teacher was turned away at the hospital.
Although the exposure was a week ago, Smith said he wanted to take “an abundant amount of caution.”
“Up until 9:30 last night, I’m thinking, ‘We’ve got a great plan. We’re covered,’” he said. “And then, like that, we’re not.”
Smith does not understand why a teacher — someone expected to work closely with children five days per week — could not get tested.
“You would think they’d be able to get a test,” Smith said. “When you look at it, schools reopening are the biggest potential risk. You can give a test to all the (Traverse City) Pit Spitters, but a teacher can’t get a test?”
Smith said another teacher also was exposed, but that person is nearly finished with the mandated two-week quarantine and is expected to be back in school within a week.
Jamie Grant, a kindergarten teacher, said Tuesday was “amazing.”
Grant said her anxieties about coming back revolved around how the children would react to being separated from their parents after such a long time at home.
Grant found those worries unnecessary by the end of the day.
“There were smiles all day long,” she said. “It was like life was back to normal again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.