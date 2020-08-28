KINGSLEY — A Kingsley Area Schools student tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week into the district’s heavily modified school year.
District Superintendent Keith Smith said he found out from Grand Traverse County Health Department late Thursday that a high school student has the virus. Trace investigations found 13 more close contacts that need to be quarantined.
That was as of 2:30 p.m. Friday, county health department spokeswoman Emmy Schumacher said in an email. The majority of those are classmates, and are being instructed to quarantine for two weeks.
“Based on the case investigation thus far, it’s easy to see that just one student can cause a great deal of disruption to a class or school,” she said.
Parents with students in the district got an email and phone call notifying them of the case, Smith said. He reminded parents who may previously have been tempted to have their child tough it out and go to school even if they felt sick to keep them home if they’re having any symptoms. That’s especially true this year, and particularly if they were in a classroom with a student who tested positive.
Any student who needs to quarantine can switch to online learning, Smith said. He touted the district’s choice of using Kingsley Area Schools teachers for its remote classes as making it a seamless switch, one that parents can make if and when they opt to keep their kids home.
Lori Tulppo has two children in the high school. She was happy that they went back to school.
“Kids should be with their peer group,” Tulppo said. “They’ve been off for too long.”
She is not concerned that they might get sick.
“I feel like the virus has to run its course and kids that age have healthy immune systems,” Tulppo said. “They’re young and they’re vibrant. They’re going to get us to herd immunity first.”
Tulppo said Zoom is a lonely way to learn. She also has enormous trust in administrators and teachers, many of whose own children go to school in the district, she said.
Kingsley Area Schools was the first in the Traverse City area to return to school Tuesday as districts around the state gear up for what promises to be a challenging year.
Smith said the district’s protocols already call for daily cleanings of classrooms, and staff will give impacted classrooms a second round out of an “abundance of caution.”
His thoughts and prayers were with the parents of the infected student and anyone else who had to quarantine.
Having a student test positive for COVID-19 was inevitable, said Tim Wooer, who has a daughter at Kingsley High School.
“It’s been proven throughout our country that this is going to happen,” Wooer said, a retired teacher who coaches football at the high school.
“There are going to be cases of it all over the country, all over Michigan and in our region, as well,” said Wooer. “It’s a virus. We have to prepare for it as best we can as a community and as a school district.”
Wooer has another child in middle school, and one with special needs in the Traverse City district. He does not think it was a mistake to send them back to school.
“Our kids need to have interaction,” he said. “We have good people running the district who are doing everything possible take every precaution.”
The development was anticipated but still “gut-wrenching” when it actually happened, Smith said.
“Even though we knew at some point it was likely to happen, you’re still not prepared for the reality of the news when it hits,” he said.
Wooer said there is an incredible amount of pressure on school personnel right now, but everyone needs to be responsible.
“There needs to be equal accountability on parents, community members and the students themselves to make sure they are doing the right thing outside of school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.