LANSING — Global public health agencies advise against wearing a mask while exercising, but in Michigan facial coverings are required to play organized sports.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, backed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order to require facial coverings for participants of organized sports in Thursday’s state press conference.
That same day, the Michigan High School Athletic Association released its interpretation of Executive Order 180, and will not require cross country, tennis and golf athletes to wear a facial covering because those athletes can maintain a 6-foot distance as outlined in the order.
The MHSAA, in its guidance to member schools, also set standards for football helmets to be compliant, and interpreted “face covering” to include neck gaiters.
It comes after Whitmer, a Democrat, ordered that athletes participating in an organized sport wear a face covering during exercise in Executive Order 176, then clarified the order remained in effect — promoting a statewide conversation on whether or not it’s a smart idea to exercise in a mask.
The World Health Organization’s website states people “should not wear masks when exercising as masks may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably.” The Cleveland Clinic says running with a mask means that you should be looking out for “chest pains, dizziness, lightheadedness, difficulty or labored breathing.”
Despite all that, Khaldun, who ran track and field at the University of Michigan, said she’s read the WHO’s guidance, and understands that wearing a mask makes it less comfortable to compete in a sport. She also said there’s some evidence that respiratory rates may increase while wearing a mask and exercising, but it’s their choice whether or not to compete in sports to begin with.
“We do not have any proof that someone cannot exercise (in a mask),” Khaldun said. “If they can’t, quite frankly then maybe they won’t be able to participate unfortunately at this time.”
Lisa Peacock, health officer for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said she stood by Khaldun’s stance on the order and Whitmer’s orders as written.
“Things change all the time. Evidence is emerging all the time. This is still a disease that we don’t know a lot about; what we do know that it’s highly transmissible between people in close contact,” Peacock said. “Sports, especially contact sports, do increase that risk and we feel that athletes need to be protected by wearing masks.”
Whitmer said there are a number of different companies creating masks specifically designed to help athletes stay safe while they are running, blocking and playing football.
“We believe that this is one important way that we resume some football,” Whitmer said, “but we’ve got to do it with these protocols to keep people safe, and that’s just really what it’s all about.”
Other questions from reporters asking if Whitmer was concerned about compliance and safety from her mask mandate in Michigan’s 750 high schools were not directly answered.
“The ability to engage in these things is part of our life that we can do if we continue to keep our numbers down, and we continue to all do our part,” Whitmer said in response. “We all have to continue to take this very seriously and if people drop their guard and we don’t have compliance and numbers spike, we’re going to have to take steps backward.”
Whitmer implored districts, leagues, coaches and families to do everything they can to keep student athletes safe and “encourage the behavior that will do it.”
Mark Uyl, executive director of the MHSAA, said in a regularly scheduled radio appearance on the HUGE show hosted by Bill Simonson that the association did not have any input in the order and has no ability to waive or change any language within it.
“The biggest challenge is this isn’t a rule or regulation of the MHSAA,” Uyl said. “We’re going to try and provide leadership and be as helpful as we can, but ultimately we don’t have the ability to modify or ignore or to do anything with those orders except make sure that our policies are following those and our member schools are doing the same.”
Cloth or fabric masks that loop around ears will be compliant with Executive Order 180, but the “facial covering” language also makes neck gaiters comply too.
With regard to football, Uyl said any helmet with a clear shield from the top of the facemask to the bottom of the facemask will constitute as a face covering.
“We’re also seeing some items that would be attached to the face mask that actually are made of cloth that you cover the nose and mouth area, but it’s actually affixed to the inside of the helmet,” Uyl said. “That would ... comply as well.”
Uyl specifically mentioned Schutt’s Splash Shield, which at least one school in the area has been already using.
The Suttons Bay Norsemen had the Schutt Splash Shields installed on their helmets and practiced in masks before it became mandated by an executive order.
The units, which have been on sale since June, were manufactured to offer some protection for football players from droplets that may carry the novel coronavirus.
Christian Wilson, athletic director at Gaylord High School, said he and his staff quickly picked out a facial covering they think they like and hopes it is compliant with the MHSAA’s guidance.
He said the coaches and kids understand, as it’s not much of a debate at this point.
“We’re just happy that the kids are having a chance to play,” Wilson said. “As early as last week, at this time, we didn’t know football was going to happen.”
