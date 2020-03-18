Our entire community is being called to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community and help keep our most vulnerable neighbors safe and healthy. Social distancing is a new concept for many of us. However, since Governor Whitmer’s prohibition of large assemblages and events and the closing of K-12 school buildings, we’ve become uncomfortably familiar.
Our community is offering creative and ingenious solutions to help us try to hold on to some normalcy while helping us all be safe. My go-to stay-at-home activities that bring me comfort, solace and joy are reading and knitting. Thanks to these local businesses and services, there’s no reason to turn to Amazon or other online retailers.
- Brilliant Books is offering a drive-up, pick-up service. Call ahead, place your order and arrange for pick-up in the alley behind the store.
- Wool & Honey in Cedar is offering free local delivery to anyone in Leelanau, Grand Traverse and Benzie counties. Customers can shop online, and they’ll call to set up a drop-off time.
- Traverse Area District Library is live-streaming storytime every weekday at 11 a.m. on Facebook, and has digital eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, streaming television shows and movies available from its tadl.org homepage.
Another homegrown business has found an opportunity to serve communities around the country.
TentCraft, known for producing custom tents and event structures for large entertainment and sporting events, made the shift in the past week to manufacture quick-deployment medical and hospital tent solutions with a turnaround of 2-3 days. Medical tents and drive-through screening tents are appearing throughout the country in communities large and small, including ours.
Munson Healthcare has opened its own mobile specimen center for patients who have been issued a lab order for COVID-19 testing from their primary care provider. Tents like these help to minimize exposure and increase protection for staff and other patients.
Since the Governor’s Executive Order on Monday, restaurants have shifted to offering takeout and delivery options to their customers. Check the website or social media page for your favorite restaurant to see what options they’ll be offering during the closure, which is scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. on March 30.
Do you know of other businesses creatively solving our social distancing issues? Share them with Traverse Connect on Facebook and we’ll share back with our community.
We’re all trying to do our parts now — to help keep our family, friends and neighbors safe — so that we can gather together again when the risk has passed. We’ll see everyone again soon, when we’re able to dine, shop, work and celebrate the joys of life together.
