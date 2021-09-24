TRAVERSE CITY — The Kalkaska Public Schools Board of Education on Monday responded to intense community pressure by rescinding a mask mandate that had been in place for about a week.
The board also made quarantining optional for those students who’ve tested positive.
Rick Heitmeyer has been the district’s superintendent since July. Students and staff were told to mask up when the number of positive COVID tests in the district skyrocketed, going from zero to 22 in four days, Heitmeyer said. At one point there were 200 students out quarantining, he said, though there were none on Thursday.
Quarantining is recommended, but parents can ultimately make the choice of whether to send their child to school after testing positive, Heitmeyer said, though he hopes they will be kept home if they are actually sick.
“I feel that it’s going to allow us to keep kids in school,” he said. “There are very few of the kids who were quarantining last year who ended up getting COVID.”
Last year in addition to missing school, kids missed dances, athletic events and graduations because of having to quarantine, Heitmeyer said. Many of them struggled both academically and emotionally, he said.
“Maybe there were other things that we could be doing,” he said.
Heitmeyer said the mask mandate had no teeth because it was not backed by a health department order, he said.
District Health Department #10, under whose jurisdiction Kalkaska County falls, has not put out a health order requiring any districts in its 10 counties to mask up in school, even though most surrounding health departments have.
Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse said there have been no discussions about putting a mask order in place.
“Schools have the authority to make rules and we’d rather leave it to them to do what is best for their schools,” Morse said.
Health departments have limited ability to enforce such a mandate and Morse said she’s not sure it would get the support of local law enforcement agencies. Those limits have always been in place, she said.
“However, in the past when we’ve had contagious illnesses we’ve always had people comply,” she said. “It’s like following doctor’s orders. It’s a real risk to just not want to do what is needed. It’s a big risk to people’s lives and that’s unfortunate.”
The one-week average positivity rate in Kalkaska County is more than 15 percent, with 376 cases per 100,000 people, according to state data.
In the Munson Healthcare region there are 247 cases per 100,000 with a one-week average of 10.4 percent; Michigan has 226 cases per 100,000 with a one-week average of 8.8 percent.
After a spring surge that reached 17 percent to 18 percent in the Munson region, that average dropped to less than 2 percent in early summer as people began to get vaccinated. This changed in the last couple of months as the highly-contagious Delta variant quickly became the dominant variant in Michigan and across the country.
“If you have COVID it’s safe to assume you have the delta variant at this time,” Morse said.
Hospitals are full of unvaccinated patients with COVID-19, stretching the limits of both bed capacities and staff, Morse said.
In Kalkaska about 49 percent of residents over 12 are fully vaccinated, compared to 69 percent in Grand Traverse County.
Across the state, about 52 percent of those over 12 are fully vaccinated.
On Thursday there were 41 COVID-19 patients across the Munson Healthcare system, with 21 of them at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and a member of the Pfizer board, on Wednesday said a vaccine for children under 12 could be approved by the end of October or early November, according to news reports. Morse said it’s difficult to judge what the uptick in vaccinations will be once that approval is given.
“There are a lot of parents eagerly awaiting this vaccine, but there are a lot who are vaccine hesitant,” Morse said.
After the Kalkaska mandate was put in place in mid-September the district got some supportive emails as well as some nasty ones, Heitmeyer said. He wasn’t physically threatened as some health and school officials around the state and even around the Grand Traverse region have reported.
School board members were threatened with recall at Monday’s nearly four-hour meeting if the mandate wasn’t rescinded, he said.
“It’s not an easy decision, but I do think the board made the right decision,” Heitmeyer said.