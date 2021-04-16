KALKASKA — Kalkaska paused its athletic programs through April 25, effective immediately.
The Blazers made the decision Thursday, calling off all sports activities for over a week as COVID-19 cases rise.
“This is based on an uptick in cases in our buildings,” interim athletic director John Arnold said.
Kalkaska superintendent Terry Starr, building principals and Arnold met early Thursday to discuss the possibility. The Blazers also move to virtual learning next week, with the exception of Rapid City Elementary.
Arnold said the decision was supported — but not required — by the District Health Department No. 10, which has jurisdiction over Kalkaska County.
The only athletic activity allowed over the next 10 days is a round of antigen testing for student-athletes next Thursday in order to remain eligible when the pause ends.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on April 9 urged schools to pause athletics and in-person instruction for two weeks, although very few took her up on the suggestion.
Kalkaska’s baseball team, which had a Wednesday doubleheader against Traverse City West rained out, loses its doubleheaders with Manton and Benzie Central during the pause. The Blazers resume April 29 at Traverse City St. Francis.
Kalkaska’s softball team loses three doubleheaders and has only played once when the Blazers could field 10 of 20 players because of COVID-19 quarantines in a 7-3 loss to Bay City Western. Two softball players tested positive for the virus.
“After losing all of last year, we’ve got six seniors and they’ve given up a lot and now it’s more,” said Blazers softball coach Rik Ponstein. “It’s discouraging. I feel really, really bad for the seniors.”
Arnold accepted the interim AD position in late February, when former athletic director Martin Neuhoff stepped down for personal reasons.
Kalkaska does not field a girls soccer team this year.