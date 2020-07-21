TRAVERSE CITY — An 80-year-old Kalkaska County man is the latest up north resident to die from COVID-19.
The local man died Monday at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, health department and hospital officials confirmed. He was the 49th northern Lower Michigan resident to die in the worldwide pandemic and the fourth from Kalkaska County.
Tuesday also brought another eight total confirmed cases of the contagious disease to northern Lower Michigan since the day prior, bringing the area's total to 821 cases.
Health officials on Tuesday reported four new cases since the day prior in Grand Traverse County, plus single new cases in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, Manistee and Otsego counties. One case was removed from Leelanau County's tally after wrongly being assigned there by the lab which processed the test, officials said.
Health officials flagged one additional possible public exposure site — River Street Station in Manistee on July 11 and 12. Anyone there those days is encouraged to monitor for symptoms and even seek testing.
Lisa Peacock, health officer for six area counties, said she's grateful for those who adhere to Michigan's current masking requirement when going out.
"We know that each time any of us visits a local business while following masking, distancing and hand washing guidelines we are lowering the risk of infection in public spaces," Peacock said.
Meanwhile, a series of testing events across the area have been scheduled this week.
A free drive-through community testing event will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kalkaska Middle School, 1700 Kalkaska Road. Adults with photo identification can receive a COVID-19 test, as well as a Hepatitis A vaccine.
A similar drive-through testing event will be during those same hours on Thursday at Grayling High School, 1135 N. Old U.S. 27 in Grayling.
Test results from the Kalkaska and Grayling events can be expected in seven to nine days, officials said.
Additionally, Grand Traverse County Health Department will host two free COVID-19 testing events this week, first from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and then from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Traverse City East Middle School, 1776 N. Three Mile Road.
Participants are asked to enter from Three Mile Road and bring their medical insurance cards, though those without insurance will also be tested without charge.
Anyone who tests positive can expect to be notified within five days, officials said.
State health officials on Tuesday reported an additional 573 cases and nine deaths across Michigan. That brings totals to more than 74,700 cases and 6,135 reported deaths statewide, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Hand sanitizer warning
The U.S. Drug and Food Administration recently warned citizens not to purchase or use hand sanitizer manufactured by “Eskibiochem SA de CV” in Mexico because of the potential presence of methanol.
Since then, the FDA has identified even more hand sanitizing products that contain methanol and are working on voluntary product recalls.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10, said health officials highly suggest discontinuing the use of sanitizers made by companies listed on the FDA's website "because using these methanol-containing products could result in blindness and/or death," she said.
Poison control can be reached at 1-800-222-1222.
