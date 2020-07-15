TRAVERSE CITY — A Kalkaska County resident died of COVID-19 this week, while Wednesday brought another batch of possible public COVID-19 exposure sites and 18 additional cases across northern Lower Michigan.
State and local health officials confirmed a third Kalkaska County resident died from the worldwide pandemic disease on Monday at Munson Healthcare's Grayling Hospital. The death marks the 20th among Munson's three hospitals with designated COVID-19 units.
Additionally, officials reported a nine-case jump Wednesday in Charlevoix County, while seven other area counties also saw smaller case increases and two counties had cases reassigned to other areas.
Roscommon County gained four cases, Emmet County gained three, Grand Traverse gained two and single new cases were reported in Benzie, Leelanau, Otsego and Wexford counties. Crawford and Presque Isle counties both dropped by two cases.
That brings the region's totals to 761 cases and 46 reported deaths.
"We are concerned about the increase in cases our region has seen over the last few weeks. Even accounting for our increased population this time of year, our case counts have increased substantially compared to one month ago,” said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director at health departments for 10 local counties.
“We caution everyone to keep their gatherings small and outdoors if possible, wear your masks and face coverings whether at work or play, and keep your distance," he said in a released statement. "We all have a responsibility to contain the spread of COVID-19, to protect ourselves and our loved ones, and to stay safe to stay open.”
Health officials across the 17-county up north region also announced five additional possible public exposure sites:
- 9 Beans Row in Suttons Bay, 2:30-3 p.m. July 11
- Art's Tavern in Glen Arbor, 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 12
- Tiffany's Café in Empire, 3:15-3:45 p.m. July 12
- Agave in Grand Traverse Mall, Traverse City, 2:15-3 p.m. July 12
- The Ideal Kitchen in Manistee, anytime on July 13
Meanwhile, state health officials on Wednesday announced nearly 900 new cases across Michigan.
"It's the largest number we've had since May 14 so that's the trajectory we are currently on," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Wednesday press conference in Lansing.
“If the numbers keep going where they're going, it's going to be very problematic and we may very likely have to take some steps backwards,” she said.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said Wednesday's jump in cases was "very concerning."
She said current hot spot regions around the state include Grand Rapids where there currently are 53 new cases per million people a day, followed by Kalamazoo and Detroit at 30 new cases per million people a day. Then comes Saginaw, Jackson, Lansing and the Upper Peninsula at 20 new cases per million per day, the doctor said.
She even called out the Traverse City region.
"Traverse City also has over 15 cases per million people per day with cases steadily rising over the past three weeks," Khaldun said.
Michigan's percent positive rate of those tested for COVID-19 have increased to 3.4 percent, she said, up from 2.8 percent the week prior. It's an indication of ongoing spread of the disease, not just the result of increased testing, Khaldun said.
There were roughly 71 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, which was a lower rate than in all but seven states. But Michigan’s seven-day case average as of Tuesday, 566, was up from the seven-day average of roughly 361 on June 30, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
