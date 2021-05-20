TRAVERSE CITY — Uncertainty persists around many aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including how a lengthy but receding list of public health orders will impact Fourth of July festivities.
Gibby’s Fries co-owner Bruce Hansen said he hopes to be set up in Traverse City then, but he’s not sure. He and wife Chris are waiting to find out more about the National Cherry Festival’s plans for a scaled-back celebration. But he agreed fireworks on the Fourth of July, as city commissioners recently approved, could be a boost — possibly, anyway.
He already suspects it could be a busy day, based largely on other festivals in the area where the french fry food truck set up. Kalkaska’s National Trout Festival in April was jam-packed, he said.
“I think everybody’s just tired of sitting around, you know?” he said.
Traverse City commissioners also expect a crowd after a busy summer season in 2020 — the middle of the pandemic. They acknowledged there are lots of unknowns, but mostly agreed TC Boom Boom Club should get a permit for its 2021 fireworks show. Commissioners approved the application 6-1, with Commissioner Ashlea Walter voting against.
The nonprofit that fundraises for and organizes the show will team up with the National Cherry Festival, set for July 3-10, to educate people about social distancing and masking ahead of the show, club President Tim Hinkley told commissioners at a recent meeting. A safety plan states that message would also include thanking those who are fully vaccinated, and Hinkley said he wants to use a variety of outlets to get the whole message out.
Safety has been a focus for fireworks organizers and regulators for a long time, even before the pandemic, Hinkley said.
“We’re not interested in operating in a situation where we’re going to hurt people,” he said.
Frequently shifting rules and regulations from the state and federal government didn’t provide much solid ground. Hinkley, Fire Chief Jim Tuller, city Manager Marty Colburn and the Grand Traverse County Health Department worked on a safety plan for the show, drafting one May 7.
The state amended its masking and public gatherings orders the day before, and again on Saturday. The most recent order reflects just-released CDC recommendations that fully vaccinated people don’t need masks in most instances.
Walter pointed to past estimates putting air show crowd sizes in the hundreds of thousands, and she figured fireworks crowds likely hit six digits before, too. Meanwhile, state regulations bar outdoor gatherings larger than 300 people.
Hinkley previously said orders impacting outdoor events seemed likely to change before July 4, based on the latest CDC guidance on wearing masks outside.
Walter and other commissioners wanted to know who was going to make the call on whether the show could go ahead, and on what grounds. Commissioner Tim Werner said the metrics could include not just Grand Traverse County’s vaccination rate, as the safety plan suggested, but perhaps a 14-day average infection rate.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said information seemed lacking for making a call that far ahead of the event. He noted the safety plan indicates the show could go ahead if the county’s vaccination rates come close to the 70 percent benchmark (the state’s own herd immunity indicator).
But he ultimately supported the permit, so long as commissioners get a status update by June 17.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said the city already is going to be a destination this summer.
“Maybe the answer is that nobody wants to have fireworks or that on the Fourth, or maybe not later on too,” she said. “Maybe the answer is, people are looking for some relief and some celebration, so let’s put the markers in place that we want to see and get this through.”
Either way, the uncertainty over vaccination rates, state and federal guidelines and other unknowns wasn’t going to be resolved that night, Shamroe said.
People coming on their own is different than the city approving fireworks that could draw many thousands, Walter said.
“We’re just saying, ‘Yes, we’re OK with that,’ and I’m not really at the point where I’m OK with that,” she said.
Tuller said a state law already gave him considerable authority to delay or cancel the show at a moment’s notice for numerous reasons — high wind, too many boats in the safety area and so forth.
He would use that same authority if the pandemic situation warrants, and Colburn said the city would keep an eye on indicators.
Walter said she thought the city’s approval gave too much leeway, and wanted any messaging to encourage people to start vaccinating soon — a tent planned National Cherry Festival, while a good idea, would be too late for vaccines to be effective by then, she said.
Any number of factors could prompt the show’s cancellation, Shamroe said.
“We have a right to say, we’re going to do this, but we have a right to cancel it,” she said.
Commissioner Roger Putman previously said he would vote against the request. While his concerns for how fireworks impact veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder remained, he agreed that emerging from a year of battling the pandemic was worth celebrating, he said.
Mitchell Treadwell, a city resident who often asks commissioners to take actions to curb the pandemic’s spread, said afterward he would enjoy celebrating, too. But he wanted to see more concrete pandemic metrics included as a condition for the show to go on. Plus, the outreach ahead of the show might not connect with people coming from far away. And vaccination rates are uneven across the state as daily shots given drop (he got his more than a month ago).
“So I hope that we can get enough of the unvaccinated people to go in for their shots to reach herd immunity, but I’m not sure we will be at the herd immunity point by early July,” he said.
Hansen, who’s also vaccinated, said he hopes to know more soon what July 4 will look like.
“I just think more stuff will be open, and hopefully will be back a little more normal,” he said.