TRAVERSE CITY — A hand raised in the back of the classroom. A beep on the computer. A group needing help at the front of the class. Another beep on the computer.
Paige Paul said it’s like juggling 20 balls — simultaneously teaching to students in person and those learning remotely while at home in quarantine.
Paul teaches AP U.S. government and politics at Traverse City Central High School, which had more than 20 percent of its student population out and quarantined the week before spring break. The amount of students in quarantine varied, Paul said. Sometimes it was only a handful. Other times it was “a significant amount.”
“Honestly, it didn’t matter if it was one student out or 10 students out. The need was still the same,” Paul said.
Paul said trying to give students learning remotely the same or even similar experience to those in person was challenging. She tries to livestream her lessons as often as will allow, but in-class activities — discussions, group work, station-to-station learning — are not always adaptable to online.
Paul’s current unit on civil rights and civil liberties is “so interactive,” she said.
“Having to bounce between the two to make sure I’m not missing something on the computer while trying to answer a question in class, it’s not impossible but you have to make sure that communication piece is always there,” she said.
Central High as well as West Senior High, Traverse City High and both East and West middle schools have been remote for the last two weeks. Rising COVID-19 cases and surging quarantine rates among students led to advice from the Grand Traverse County Health Department to move virtual for a week in secondary schools and then a Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education decision to pause in-person instruction for another week.
The goal was to get positive cases and quarantines down to a manageable level. The first week saved more than 500 students from quarantine, health department officials estimated.
TCAPS board members voiced concerns about the learning loss students could face while quarantined anywhere between a few days and two weeks. TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said 10 percent of the district’s student body — about 1,000 students — were quarantined late last month.
Trustee Josey Ballenger called that number “unacceptable” during a special meeting April 10. Although she admitted it was a difficult decision, she voted to continue virtual education for the middle and high schools until April 19.
Ballenger believes those 1,000-plus students lost out more on their education and were more isolated from their peers than those in person.
“Do we want the majority of our students to be face to face at the expense of the 10 percent or 20 percent is quarantine?” Ballenger said. “Or do we want to level that playing field by having everyone learning virtually at the same time?”
Teachers and students who have been in virtual programs since the beginning of the school year or start of the second semester don’t have to deal with the flip-flopping back and forth. Those doing the flipping and flopping face a serious change to their education.
TCAPS trustee Andrew Raymond said even if quarantined students can join livestreams of their classes, they might not be as engaged as those in person. Trying to teach themselves without the benefit of six hours of instruction from a teacher contributes to that learning loss.
“If I miss 10 days of calculus and had to teach that to myself in high school, that probably wouldn’t have gone well,” Raymond said. “Teachers are doing everything they can, but there are only a certain amount of hours in a day.”
The approach cannot be, “We’ll just catch you up when you get back,” Paul said.
“Everything we’re trying to do is to make sure that when students come back that they can jump back in,” Paul said.
Virtual teaching has been a learning experience for TCAPS staff. Paul said it helped her develop new strategies and tools she’s likely to keep in place when COVID-19 is longer an issue.
“There’s a huge silver lining here. All teachers have had to be so flexible and adaptive and find creative solutions to the problems we’re having right now,” she said.
Drops in cases and quarantines during the two-week pause likely will be a silver lining or even a break in the COVID-19 clouds.
More than 500 TCAPS students have been tested in the last week, VanWagoner said. Just two were positive for the coronavirus.
The April 19 return date looks realistic as the numbers trend downward.
“We are hopeful that continues and we can minimize all of the positives and exposures and quarantines we can,” VanWagoner said.