Day 6 of no sports.
This is infinitely more important than endless talk about Tom Brady.
Social media remains our way of keeping in contact during the coronavirus outbreak.
It’s also a great opportunity to make yourself look bad. Plenty of folks made sure in recent days that was clear.
If you’re not going to take what’s happening seriously, please just shut up. Have some fun, make some jokes, let off some steam, but at the end of the day, take things seriously.
My wife’s immune system is compromised from the medication she takes to control Crohn’s disease. If she contracts this virus, it may very well kill her. That’s why I’m working from home as much as possible. It’s understood that’s not possible for everyone.
Sena is one of millions and millions around the U.S. in the same boat. Maybe they’re older, young, pregnant or went through chemotherapy, or any multitude of reasons that their immune system isn’t as equipped to combat this virus.
To many, the virus could be like getting a bad cold or the flu (although it still isn’t totally clear if it leaves behind lasting health impacts). To them, it can be a death sentence. Why encourage Russian roulette with other people’s lives?
Nobody wants to hear conspiracy theories, how sharing some unsourced memes suddenly granted an honorary medical degree or why you think this is a government takeover. This isn’t the time for nonsense.
It’s a time to think of others. And if for some reason you can’t do that, think of it as an unplanned stay-at-home vacation. Get some stuff done. Talk to your family. Be productive. Make some memories.
But being one of those folks who says this isn’t a big deal, or spouting worse? That’s just unforgivable.
Maybe a week ago that could fly. Not now. No how. No excuses. It’s serious, and needs to be treated as such. If that’s too much, exit the discussion.
That “this isn’t a big deal” Facebook post or tweet may get a couple likes, but you can guarantee for every one of those likes, there’s exponentially more quietly thinking, “What the heck? Don’t you give a crap about people?”
This is a time where you can care about others just by not dismissing the current situation. Minimizing exposure not only enhances your chances of getting out of this unscathed, but those close to you as well.
So the next time you start writing that social media post that encourages folks to believe this isn’t a big deal, think about someone else before sending.
There’s time for political rants later, when this all goes back to normal. Now is not the time.
Think of Sena, think of your grandmother, think about that person you don’t even know, think of your friend fighting cancer. Anything you post encouraging people to go about their normal lives endangers them.
Remember, the world is watching. Being a good person shouldn’t be so much to ask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.