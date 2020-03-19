Day 8 with no sports.
Welp, the Darius Slay bobblehead in The Get Around podcast studio is now obsolete.
The Detroit Lions failed to get market value for trading away their best defensive player, only netting picks in the third and fifth rounds from Philadelphia, a day after signing Desmond Trufant.
What the Lions get out of this is Trufant — who isn’t the same caliber corner as Slay, but it’s not that far off — plus two picks and save about $7 million in cap space between Slay and Trufant. Keep in mind that a nearly 30-year-old corner isn’t going to fetch top dollar, but everyone thought it’d be more than two mid-round picks. At least a second-rounder, right?
That’s the positive way of looking at it. The negative is the Lions lost their best player on defense and the one who most regularly made game-impacting plays. For a pittance.
We organized our pantry last night. Didn’t realize we had nearly that many cans of mixed fruit. One in the back was dated 2014.
Did some cleaning and came across a print out of old fantasy football rosters from 1996, back in the before time when leagues were done by hand and email, not on a website. A small humblebrag, but my running backs and wide receivers were loaded. Terrell Davis, Jerome Bettis, Marshall Faulk and Bam Morris in one backfield in a 10-team league? Then Herman Moore, Carl Pickens, Brian Blades and Antonio Freeman at receiver and Shannon Sharpe at tight end? OK, so the QB was Mark Brunell, but that’s still pretty stacked. I believe that team was 16-0-1 (we didn’t do playoffs). Done with horn tooting.
Ought to get back to brewing, but that requires more of an open schedule, so that’ll have to wait for a full day off.
But there’s Tom Brady news to digest. The New England Patriots quarterback announced he’s not going back to Boston, and reports are he’ll sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Whoa.
Wouldn’t it be great if Bill Belichick trades for Jameis Winston and they take the Patriots to the Super Bowl in ... (checks notes) ... Tampa? It’d be the ultimate Belichickian power move to show he can win on his own without Brady, and do it in Brady’s new backyard.
Everyone is already saying the Pats aren’t contenders next year. That’s when Belichick is at his best. Don’t expect much from the most ruthless head coach in the NFL? You know he’s taking that personally and will do anything he can to keep his dynasty going. New England has 12 picks in this year’s draft. You know he’s cackling and has plans already in motion that make DeflateGate and SpyGate seem like child’s play.
Cabin fever hasn’t set in yet, surprisingly. That may come this weekend, when I don’t have to work. We’ll see, but there’s plenty of TV to binge.
