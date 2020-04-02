Day 22 without sports.
More than three weeks.
Frankly, it’s not looking good that we’ll see high school sports again until late August.
Nobody wants to be the downer, but I wouldn’t bank on any more prep sports until fall season kicks into gear.
That really stinks for all spring season athletes, as well as those who didn’t get to finish out their winter postseasons.
Remember the sudden realization as a senior that sports were all over? It wasn’t easy. It likely involved tears, or hiding said tears.
For me, it happened at Central Montcalm’s last wrestling practice before the 1991 team regionals. I stood in the mat’s center circle toward the end of practice with my hands on my hips, head sunk to hide eyes welling up. No matter how good you are — or weren’t, in my case — a lot of blood, sweat and tears went into those four years.
Can’t imagine what it’d be like if the season hadn’t actually ended, and just hung there for weeks on end. Then, maybe, it was over. Maybe.
Yet, here we prevail in these crazy times. To the best of our ability.
Sena and I have kept busy with household chores and chipping away at the backlog of items for our online antique store. Not sure we’ll ever catch up.
Looking forward to using up some vacation time while there’s not much going on anyway. Maybe that’ll put a dent in that massive pile of antique books to be listed. Realistically, probably not.
The girls basketball Dream Team is coming along nicely and should be in Sunday’s edition of the Record-Eagle. Who is the Player of the Year? It was a close race. Maybe the closest in all the years I’ve had to pick this team. Well, to find out, you’ll have to pick up Sunday’s paper (or stalk our social media Saturday). Hockey is on its way the following week, then wrestling.
We were able to catch up with some friends online, playing a virtual game night with longtime friends Rich Lakeberg and Megan Martinez. We hopped on www.playingcards.io for an evening game of Cards Against Humanity, combined with a Zoom video chat to keep it lively and add banter. Later in the week, we did a similar event to replace our local media Pint Night gathering.
A few days before that, some friends introduced Zoom as a way for a virtual beer sharing event.
We had about eight ale lovers online at one, imbibing at home with some of their new acquisitions and chatting about the times, as crazy as they are. Always good to get your mind off things, or at least hit them from a lighter angle.
We’re well into season four of Justified on Hulu. It’s hard to recommend a cop show more than this one. Started Tiger King, just because we didn’t want to be out of the loop and that seems to be the show dejour this spring.
Stay safe. Hopefully we’ll meet in the fall.
