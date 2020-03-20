Day 9 with no sports.
Reached 100,000 points in Wordscapes and level 200 in Spider Solitaire. Should not be proud about either.
Sena keeps busy scrubbing down surfaces with disinfectant as this piece is being written. She’s even more worried about all this, and understandably so, with a compromised immune system and order from her doctor not to go to work for the foreseeable future.
Kohl’s has closed until at least April 1 anyway. The company is graciously paying employees for their normal number of hours during that time.
We’ve begun experimenting with the stock market a bit more. I’d had a little in an online account for awhile now, but the crash encouraged pulling a little out of savings to dabble. Stocks come with risk, of course, but those that can be patient and see this through can put themselves in a nice position for the future.
Passing the time and trying to keep focused on writing by listening to music — much of it from plentiful input from a Facebook query Thursday. Thanks for the many suggestions. Side note: Highly doubt I’ve ever had 140 replies to a post before (especially one that wasn’t an argument), so that says a lot about how folks are cooped up and eager to interact.
I don’t think I’ve spelled “coronavirus” correctly on the first attempt yet.
Folks comparing coronavirus deaths to “regular” flu deaths or other pandemics are enraging, and these posts somehow persist. It’s dismissing the current epidemic as somehow not as important because of cherry picking numbers. It’s like dismissing 9/11 by saying not as many people died that day as in the Vietnam War (and nobody is saying that).
Today was mostly work, work, work. We’ve got Dream Teams coming up for hockey, wrestling and boys and girls basketball, plus plenty of stories on some of the area’s top talent that’s moving on to the next level, so keep an eye out for that content in the upcoming weeks.
This upcoming weekend of (mostly) not working will be a nice breath of fresh air. I can venture out from behind this laptop and actually get some work done around the house and pitch in to the things Sena has been working on the last few days.
Until next week, when we’ll be in double-digit days without sports — and I still barely believe this is really happening — stay safe.
