Day 10 without sports.
Oh boy, how things have changed.
At this point, my life — like everyone else in the world — has been completely turned upside down.
With sports on hold I have been knee deep in updates on the coronavirus, moving over to the news side to keep the never ending flow of information going.
With each passing day I have seen more stores, restaurants and businesses shut their doors. More and more people are being forced to work from home and social distancing is recommended.
The isolation brings about a certain sense of appreciation for what your everyday life has to offer. Small moments of human interaction and connection — a simple smile from stranger walking down Front Street — or the option to go to that movie you’ve been dying to see.
For some people, isolation is tough. Just remember the deeper we get into this time of social distancing, the closer we are to the light on the other side of the tunnel, no matter how far that is.
I know the uncertainty is hard to live with. It makes it tough to focus with everything that is going on in the world but in a time when you are forced to be alone why not make the most of it?
This is a time to reflect and notice things about your daily life and habits. Take the time to understand yourself in a world that is constantly influencing who you are and what you say and do.
When grocery store shelves are sparse and food options are limited, think about why you choose to eat the things you do and where they come from. Being asked to stay home it is unless necessary should cause you to pause and ask yourself if you have to go or what alternatives there may be to leaving. Think about how many times a week you drive unnecessarily.
Self-reflection is a powerful tool. Learn something new about yourself. Try something new. Pick up an instrument and annoy your neighbors, who knows they might just enjoy it.
One thing I have tried to take solace in is the saying ‘days are always darkest just before the dawn.’
These times are hard and the next few weeks will be tough but I implore you to use the time wisely and explore yourself and your abilities.
The spring equinox just occurred but it feels the days are only getting shorter. I promise, the clouds will pass and the sun will shine on us all, together, once again.
