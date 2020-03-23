TRAVERSE CITY — Potential for a wildfire spread of coronavirus through close-quartered local jails threatens disaster — one officials are desperate to prevent.
“Right now, we have a system that’s pretty much closed. When you bring new people in, you’ve got to be very careful about bringing them in and exposing everybody,” said Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel, whose jail population numbers around 20.
For the past two weeks, corrections officers in his county have screened every new inmate for coronavirus symptoms or potential contact with anyone sick. They’ve also implemented follow-up screenings with medical staff and last week canceled all non-essential programs and services like GED classes, inmate visitations, Bible studies and other group activities.
Work release has also been suspended for inmates, and Schendel shuttered the jail’s lobby earlier this week.
He, and other sheriffs, hope it’s enough.
The Michigan Department of Corrections has provided screening and evaluation protocols to all mitten state jails and prisons, according to Public Information Officer Chris Gautz. Questions include whether an inmate has traveled to or resided in an area with coronavirus activity, if they’ve been in close contact with anyone sick and whether they have any flu-like symptoms.
If any answers prove positive, they’ll be quarantined and meet with a medical professional for further evaluation and potentially testing.
It also suggests limiting visitation — something many local facilities have already put into practice.
Leelanau County cut off visits entirely on Monday, instead working to make phone calls more affordable to inmates and their families, according to Sheriff Mike Borkovich. They’ve also closed the jail lobby and are working to implement parole and probation checks by telephone over in-person visits.
In Kalkaska County, Sheriff Pat Whiteford has worked to keep the option open — if limited — to prisoners.
“What we’ve done is instead of group visitations, we’ve blocked it out so individual inmates get their family time or friend time,” he said. “The inmate’s on one side of the glass and their family’s on the other side.”
Visitation rooms are wiped down and disinfected after every visit, Whiteford added.
Grand Traverse County’s jail still allows video visitation through its lobby. Sheriff Tom Bensley said jail staff have suspended most programming to limit traffic in and out of the facility.
Every new inmate is also screened for symptoms and potential contacts, he added.
Extra cleaning and disinfecting, along with increased medical checks and provisions for isolation, if needed, also make the list.
Keeping the virus out of jail cells means changes outside of them, too.
Many departments have limited arrests, either due to protocol changes or simply because fewer people are out and about.
“We’re still writing tickets, still making arrests as needed. (Deputies) still have all their normal tasks and obligations to do for public safety,” Whiteford said. “They’ll use their discretion as they already have if they feel it’s in the best interest of the public and our facility.”
“We’re still taking felonies at the jail,” added Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean. “There are certain misdemeanors that we’re working through — probably just sending warrants over to the prosecutor’s office and letting them issue instead of just arresting people.”
Bean has also locked down the jail’s lobby and made sure hand sanitizer is easily available throughout offices and facilities.
“We try to do the six-foot rule and stay as far from one another as we can and still do our jobs,” Bean said. “We’re stressing hand-washing and ... not only on-duty precautions but also the off-duty precautions they talk about with their family — washing your hands, following CDC guidelines, the health department guidelines.”
Bensley said his department has also made changes in day-to-day business and responding to calls, though he declined to share specifics. Across the hall, the Traverse City Police Department are doing what they can to eliminate jail strain.
“There’s already a lot of misdemeanor laws on the books right now, non-violent misdemeanors, we don’t necessarily need to make an arrest for those — retail fraud, shoplifting,” Chief Jeff O’Brien said Thursday. “We can just write a citation or (go) to the prosecutor and request a warrant.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic began in China, the disease has infected more than 240,000 people worldwide and tallied almost 10,000 deaths, according to the Associated Press.
Symptoms emerge between 2 and 14 days after infection and include a dry cough, fever, sore throat and runny nose. Most people will endure mild symptoms and recover. Older residents and those with health problems, however, face greater risk.
“I wish I had a crystal ball, I wish I could tell you where this is going to go and what’s going to happen,” O’Brien said. “I don’t know.”
See updates on the virus at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.