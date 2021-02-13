TRAVERSE CITY — Nearly a year after COVID-19 arrived in Michigan, Grand Traverse County’s jail has recorded its first three infections.
Jail Administrator Capt. Chris Barsheff confirmed Friday afternoon that three people detained at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19 since the weekend, spurring a mass of testing, quarantines and other safety measures.
Jail staff learned of the first positive test after a woman was transported to Munson Medical Center for an unrelated issue — per hospital policy, all admitted must undergo a test, Barsheff said.
The results came as a surprise.
All three who’ve been confirmed infected were asymptomatic, Barsheff said. Each came from the same cell block, and those who’ve interacted even slightly with the three are in the first days of a two-week quarantine. Still, the idea of any further spread troubles him deeply.
“What is concerning to me is that you hear the wide range of results of people getting COVID — you know, from asymptomatic to mild medical issues, to serious medical issues, to even death,” he said. “When you just don’t know how somebody’s going to respond to the virus ... that creates some anxiety.”
As a precaution, all 125 people housed in the jail has been tested. Barsheff’s still waiting on some results, but anticipates getting the last of those back by week’s end. Those tests typically come with a two-day turnaround, though the abundance of tests has slowed turnaround, he added.
Protocols have proven largely successful in the jail since March, and exceed Department of Corrections requirements issued in fall 2020, Barsheff previously told the Record-Eagle.
Sheriff Tom Bensley said his administration built those pandemic protocols about 11 months ago and they seemed to be working. He said one issue he identifies as a major complication is how people coming into the jail can refuse to submit to an offered COVID test.
“That’s a problem,” Bensley said.
It was a factor, too, in the weekend infections — the first woman to test positive had indeed refused a test upon her Jan. 23 intake, Barsheff said.
Barsheff requested a clarification, too — while he said some news outlets have reported that one infected inmate was pregnant, he told the Record-Eagle on Friday that was “misinformation, and ... not the case.”
He said it’s thanks to jail staffers, who’ve been diligent through the last several months, that so many people have completed their sentences and been released virus-free.
“It’s very challenging — corrections, day-to-day, can be really challenging, and now we have to deal with a pandemic,” Barsheff said. “It just changes the dynamic of how we do our job.”
Part of the protocol is keeping space between people in the jail — they’re around 20 inmates below pre-COVID averages.
Bensley said those not infected have been moved to isolate them from those fallen ill. Social distancing, mask requirements and other precautions are also built into the protocols, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
Two of the infected inmates were released by a judge’s order, Barsheff added, and the third remains quarantined in the jail. He couldn’t immediately speak to any outstanding time on either of the two’s sentences, or whether they may or may not return to the jail at some point.
