TRAVERSE CITY — When it comes time to get the COVID-19 vaccine, people should take whichever one is available to them.
That’s the advice of Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare, who said that with three vaccines now on the market people shouldn’t be choosy.
“It’s nothing but good,” Nefcy said at Munson’s weekly press conference Tuesday. “The approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is very beneficial to the people of northern Michigan.”
The J&J vaccine received emergency use authorization Saturday and Munson expects to receive its first shipment this week, though the number of doses was not yet known, Nefcy said. In all, Munson has administered 33,847 first and second doses across the region.
The White House announced Tuesday that drugmaker Merck & Co. will help rival J&J produce the vaccine in an effort to expand the supply. The Biden administration now expects to have enough supply of the three approved vaccines to inoculate all eligible American adults by June — though actually delivering the injections could take longer.
The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed production of the single-dose vaccine. Officials have said J&J faced unexpected production issues with its vaccine and produced only 3.9 million doses ahead of Saturday. The company says it is on pace to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.
The amount of vaccine given to the Grand Traverse County Health Department is on the rise. County Administrator Nate Alger said 2,380 first and second doses of mostly Pfizer vaccine were received this week and are being administered at mass vaccination clinics Tuesday through Thursday at the Northwestern Michigan College Hagerty Center.
The health department expects to get 600 doses of the J&J vaccine next week, Alger said. Munson is offering staff to come in and give vaccines at the county-run clinic, he said, which would be in addition to National Guard troops who have been working there since it opened.
“The good news is that it doesn’t appear that our other allocation is decreasing,” Alger said.
Dr. Nick Torney, infectious disease pharmacist for Munson, said he is very optimistic about the J&J vaccine, which after 14 days is 72 percent effective in preventing moderate to severe disease. The efficacy rate is 100 percent in preventing hospitalizations and death from COVID-19, according to multiple reports.
Only one dose is required, the vaccine does not have to be frozen and it can be stored at 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit for up to three months.
“It’s much easier to handle and it’s much less of a logistical concern when it comes to getting patients back in for their second dose,” Torney said.
Side effects of the J&J vaccine are similar to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines — low grade fever, fatigue, headache, nausea and a sore arm, which is the most common, Torney said. Side effects last one or two days, he said.
Torney said it is not yet known whether a vaccine booster will be needed a year from now, as it is too early to tell.
“We don’t know the durability or the duration of the immune response,” he said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday announced the further loosening of Michigan’s coronavirus restrictions, easing capacity limits in restaurants and a host of other businesses while also allowing for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings.
The revised state health department order will take effect Friday and last through April 19.
The Whitmer administration monitors COVID-19 case rates, testing positivity rates and hospital capacity when deciding whether to tighten or ease restrictions.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said the state COVID-19 positivity rate is 3.7 percent, up slightly from last week and similar to what it was five months ago. The percentage of beds for virus patients is 3.9 percent after peaking at 19.6 percent in early December.
In the Munson region the positivity rate has ticked up slightly from last week to 3.5 percent, as have hospitalizations, which on Tuesday were at 22 across the hospital system, with 17 of those at Munson Medical Center. One week ago there were 19 patients system-wide, with nine in the Traverse City hospital.
Nefcy said the slight increase in cases is likely because of a combination of factors. It could be the post-Super Bowl surge, the opening of restaurants and high school sports, or it could be that people are tired of following guidelines like wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding large groups of people.
Nefcy stressed that people should continue to take precautions, especially because there is not enough information on all the new variants in the U.S. and around the world.
The state continues to inoculate those 65 and older as vaccines are available. On March 1 the eligibility pool was expanded to include people 60 and older who have risk factors identified by a social vulnerability index used by the state. It also includes agricultural workers and those who work in food processing.
The state allocates doses to counties based on population and the index, which looks at four categories — socioeconomic status; composition of households; race, ethnicity and language; and housing and transportation issues.
Grand Traverse County is still working to inoculate those 65 and older, Alger said.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan, which serves Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties, is registering agricultural and food processing workers, but they may have to wait a few weeks before they are scheduled as supply becomes available, according to a press release.
District Health Department No. 10 is hosting a first dose clinic for residents 65 and older Friday at all 10 of its offices and is encouraging people to sign up online. The department is nearing the end of its waiting list, but based on census data, knows there are many people lingering in that category that have not yet signed up to receive the vaccine, according to a press release.
Anyone who signs up and does not meet criteria will be canceled, the release states.
Alger reported that new scheduling software that screens Grand Traverse County users for vaccine eligibility is working well. The county had been using a system that opened a scheduling link at 1 p.m. every Monday for available doses. Spots filled up in less than three minutes, leading people to question its fairness.
The link still is in use, but the new screening software slowed the process to about 80 minutes last week, Alger said.
“It just makes the system a little more efficient and it adds a check to make sure everyone is in the right category,” he said.