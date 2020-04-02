TRAVERSE CITY — Heidi Walters isn't upset that she might not be able to add to her record-breaking softball career.
She's disappointed her Traverse City Central softball teammates won't be able to see what could have been.
High school spring sports seasons appear unlikely after Thursday's executive order from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Executive Order No. 2020-35, in addition to canceling all in-person K-12 instruction for the remainder of the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic, also suspends all school-sponsored athletics for the same period.
Whitmer's executive order states in part that "K-12 school sports activities and other in-person extracurricular school activities are suspended while any state of emergency or state of disaster prompted by COVID-19 is in effect. This section ... applies to all public, nonpublic, and boarding schools in the state."
The Michigan High School Athletic Association said it won't comment on the order — which closes school buildings and moves education online — until Friday.
“We’re reviewing the governor’s announcement, asking questions and will make a statement as we continue to digest this order,” MHSAA executive order Mark Uyl said.
Area athletes, coach, parents, fans and athletic directors are left feeling the spring season is unlikely.
"It's not looking great for a season this year," Walters said. "It's a bummer. We've all worked so hard to get to our senior year. And then it's just taken away from us."
The regning Record-Eagle softball Player of the Year isn't alone in likely losing a senior season and dreaming of what could have been. Walter is slated to begin fall classes at Concordia University in Ann Arbor and play softball there, although she said she almost expects the first semester of college to be online-only if the pandemic isn't contained.
TC Central's senior-laden lineup was looking forward to one of the program's best seasons ever, Walters said.
"It's so hard," she said. "It's our senior year. We want to play Assassins with our senior class. We want to go on our senior trip. It's hard to grasp."
Traverse City Central athletic director Zac Stevenson said the pandemic could alter Central's bond projects slated for this summer, consisting of new softball, baseball and soccer fields at the Coast Guard Complex and installing new artificial turf at Thirlby Field.
"I've been on about eight different conference calls today," Stevenson said. "The MHSAA has been very deliberate in its decision-making. It really is wait and see. We're truly in uncharted territory here."
Stevenson said the MHSAA is looking at all contingency plans and doesn't want to shut down the spring season until absolutely necessary.
Traverse City West athletic director Jason Carmien said he has serious doubts about the spring season being played.
"I don't see any way we could operate," he said. "If there's no school, there's no school sports. I think we're all really sad about it. I had an alumnus send me photos of the school all dark and the fields empty."
Carmien said there's been talk about the possibility of a shortened spring season, while Benzie Central athletic director Steve Graetz said he's heard discussions about playing into summer. That brings its own challenges, as many schools use the summer for maintenance and improvements to school grounds.
"We're just waiting on the word from MHSAA director Mark Uyl as far as if we can play spring sports," Graetz said. "We're still in a holding pattern."
TC West is planning an April 15 virtual signing day event for its athletes moving on to the college level who hadn't already had a signing day.
Benzie canceled its baseball trip to Florida and softball trip to Tennessee, and was able to recoup most of the deposits made on lodging and other reservations, Graetz said.
The executive order does offer one glimmer of hope, stating that it's in effect "unless restrictions on public gatherings and use of school buildings are lifted before the end of the 2019-2020 school year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.