TRAVERSE CITY — Nash Nichols was ecstatic when his hair grew back.
The now 3½-year-old’s long, blond locks first fell out shortly after he began chemotherapy.
His mother, Angie Nichols, can’t forget the day it happened. Nash sat next to his grandfather, lifted his hand to scratch his head, and returned with a handful of hair. Nash looked up, unaware anything was wrong, and said, “Papa, that’s my hair.”
It was a traumatic experience — one of many the Nichols family has endured since December 2018 when Nash was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft tissue cancer.
Nash’s fluffy hair grew back, although slightly darker. Eighteen months later, he still undergoes chemotherapy three times per month at DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids and takes oral chemo every day. Angie Nichols said there are days when Nash is cuddly, drained of typical toddler zest. But those are few and far between now.
Still, the family’s Friday trips to Grand Rapids are “emotionally draining” days.
Those days have become more difficult since the COVID-19 pandemic forced hospital staff limit visitors — Nash now must choose one parent to accompany him in for treatment.
Nichols said the routine changes made pre-existing anxiety about treatment more traumatic for her son.
It’s trauma Nichols, who works as behavioral specialist at the Traverse Bay Intermediate School District, knows could cause ripples later in life for both Nash and his older sister, Gwen, 9.
Children who’ve suffered trauma, often referred to as adverse childhood experiences or ACEs, can bring the consequential negative effects into adolescence, early adulthood and further in life.
Those traumas, even small ones, can disrupt how a child’s brain develops. They can also cause impairment to social, emotional and cognitive capabilities.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports ACEs are linked to lowered life potential, chronic health problems, risky behaviors, addiction and substance abuse as well as early death.
Nash is unlikely suffer from any of those effects, but Nichols said that doesn’t make the trauma he’s suffered any less real.
Nichols is well-versed in ACEs. She’s also leaned on other ACEs experts and the support system around her and her family to keep them balanced since Nash’s diagnosis.
“The community wrapped us up in such a powerful and indescribable way,” she said. “We didn’t even know what to ask for at the time, and they just delivered. In any traumatic situation, when you come together and support people on a human level, anybody can be resilient.”
But not every child will have access to the tools to overcome trauma caused, or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trauma stacked on trauma
Many children don’t have support or access to the coping mechanisms to appropriately handle stress and worry.
And the ongoing crisis likely will cause new trauma for many children.
Alison Arnold, director of the Interdisciplinary Center for Community Health and Wellness at Central Michigan University, credits the 1995-97 CDC and Kaiser Permanente ACEs study for the current treatment of children with trauma. But she said it missed one important aspect — the death or long-term illness of a loved one.
During the past few months, many children have watched as parents are separated from them by quarantines. Many children struggle to understand the gravity of the situation. If those parents die unexpectedly from the virus, Arnold said it can have devastating effects on a child.
“Imagine what that must be like for a child to process,” she said.
Such trauma does not immediately manifest physically like a bump on the head, a scrape on the knee or a broken arm.
Arnold calls traumatic experiences “invisible injuries” that happen during critical periods of development. Arnold believes this period of time is going to teach a lot of health professionals about unidentified or overlooked childhood trauma.
“This kind of collective community traumatic experience, it affects us all over the course of our lifespan,” Arnold said.
Routines broken
Collective trauma triggered by the pandemic and reactions to it reached every student in Michigan and millions more nationwide.
Routine, or at least the appearance of routine, is important.
Meg Stillman is a pediatrician at the Traverse Area Pediatric and Adolescent Clinic, an ACEs master trainer and the medical consultant for the Trauma Assessment Center at Child and Family Services. She recommends regulating activities — walking, running, grooming the dog, listening to music — in intervals throughout the day to help “calm the nervous system.”
Stillman’s blanket recommendation is to simply turn off the TV.
“Children don’t need to be seeing this,” she said. “They don’t need to see death rates and horror stories.”
Stillman worries the pandemic could have “significant ripple effects” even after it’s gone and could take generations to recover from.
Carol Greilick, a TBAISD assistant superintendent, knows children in the 16 school districts she helps serve are distraught and want to go back to school. But when the message from parents is “Stay inside. Don’t touch that. We’re just trying to keep you alive,” Greilick said that does not always resonate with children.
“They can’t attach anything real to that — but they can attach realness to the fact that their teacher doesn’t hug them every morning, that they don’t play on the playground with their friends anymore,” she said. “Their loss is the biggest loss, regardless of what others have experienced.”
Higher risk
Experiencing a period of great uncertainty can cause some to lose their internal compass, Arnold said.
Such a situation requires all of a person’s coping abilities. Underlying conditions will be exacerbated if those mechanisms are compromised in any way, or if someone has the predisposition to be worried or anxious or has an existing or undiagnosed mental condition, Arnold said.
“If we have bouts where the stool’s been kicked out from under us, then those tendencies are probably going to surface,” she said.
The worsening of those issues combined with being confined to close quarters can be a recipe for disaster.
Ingrid Cockhren, the Midwest Regional Community Facilitator for ACEs Connection, said the more stress parents are under the more likely those parents are more neglectful or more inclined to physically punish their children.
The elevated tension also can worsen ongoing trauma for some children.
Eliminating the eight- to 10-hour reprieve provided by school will increase trauma for children already being abused, whether physically, sexually or mentally, Cockhren said. The chance a child will witness domestic violence also increases, and families experiencing poverty or already marginalized communities are more likely to have those experiences.
Interrupting school also reduces the probability teachers will have a chance to intervene if they suspect abuse, Cockhren said.
“No one is there, physically, to ask them how they’re doing or have an eye on them,” Cockhren said.
Putting on your own gas mask
Some parents are just at a loss.
They’re not sure how to help their children navigate the ongoing disruption. The stress of a new life, the fear of losing a job and financial instability, being forced to work and not feeling safe. All while trying to homeschool their children.
They’re just worn out, Stillman said.
“They don’t have a break. You’re there from the time they wake up to the time they go to bed,” she said.
Those stresses radiate through a household, and children pick up on those feelings, Stillman said. Children look to adults for safety and comfort, but they can see their parents don’t understand what’s happening and are scared.
Stillman said children are reactive to their parents’ stress levels — a function of the mirror neuron network in the brain.
“It’s a beautiful thing, really, because it’s why we have empathy as human beings, it’s why I can feel your feelings and emotions,” Stillman said. “But in times like this when parental levels of stress are high, children absorb that and feel that.”
Stillman said, is children often don’t have the capacity to put those feelings into words or communicate they need a break. Those emotions manifest in disruptive behaviors, clinginess, sleep disturbances, potty training regression, eating difficulties, irritability, anger or being withdrawn.
The key for parents is to make sure they take care of themselves.
Arnold likens it to a parent putting on a gas mask before they put one on their child. Arnold said it seems counterintuitive, but doing things like getting enough sleep, setting a routine, tuning out the news or taking a break is the best way to be there for a child.
“That’s easy to say but hard to do,” Arnold said. “All of these challenges are so hard, but we have to do our best as adults to use whatever healthy coping mechanisms we can learn and practice.”
Changed forever
Angie Nichols has watched her family weather a lifetime worth of disruption and trauma since Dec. 31, 2018.
There were no fireworks, no parties, no confetti, no little horns or banging pots and pans for the Nichols family.
That night, New Year’s Eve, a nurse wheeled Nash away for his first cancer treatment. Ahead: 28 cycles of radiation therapy, countless two-hour trips back and forth to Grand Rapids, sleepless nights and restless days.
“This year, on New Year’s Eve, it was a very different feeling, even though we weren’t in the hospital,” she said. “I think it will be a long time before I feel the same about New Year’s Eve.”
Nichols said she’s blessed. They’ve spent the last year and half learning how to deal with the big emotions and fear many are feeling right now, washing their hands like surgeons, being really cautious about germs.
It’s a feeling she expects many other families will experience by the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also hopes Nash’s journey will touch others or teach others the importance of the kindness and generosity she heaps on others and has had heaped on her and her family.
“We’re in more a position to help other people because we’ve already been through that.”
