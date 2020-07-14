ACME — A man accused of brandishing a knife at a Meijer employee who requested he comply with the store's mask-wearing policy has been arrested.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputies tracked down a 39-year-old Kalkaska man after the Sunday afternoon incident, according to Capt. Randy Fewless. He is lodged in Grand Traverse County’s jail, and could face a charge of felonious assault.
Officials are withholding the man’s name until he’s arraigned in 86th District Court.
The incident came to a head Sunday as the man shopped at the Meijer store in Acme, Lt. Chris Oosse said Monday. An employee noticed his lack of face covering and approached him, asking that he wear one in the store. He told her wearing a mask “violated his rights,” according to Oosse.
The man became irritated when the employee asked a final time — that’s when he drew the knife, Oosse said. He brandished the four-inch blade at her until she backed off and allowed him to continue shopping, according to investigators.
As he did, the employee called 911.
The man finished his shopping and left before deputies arrived.
Deputies tracked him down Monday afternoon at his home, where he cooperated and was taken to jail.
The case is being reviewed by Grand Traverse County prosecutors.
