"Bye Corona"

A parody of "My Sharona" by The Knack

Lyrics:

Interlochen Blueberries Blueberries

I know you can’t wait to say

BYE CORONA

MoFro lemon come with me come with me

In May we’re gonna watch

A CHORUS LINE CORONA

Sittin’ on my can

There’s a ban

On needless travelin’

I’m scrubbing’ on my hands

Cause I grabbed a door handle again

BYE BYE BYE BYE BYE WOOOOO

B-B-B-BYE CORONA

B-B-B-BYE CORONA