INTERLOCHEN — It might not be Weird Al’s “My Bologna,” but the parody of The Knack’s “My Sharona” coming out of the Interlochen Arts Academy is gaining some traction online.
The song, “Bye Corona,” is serving as a public service announcement to help people practice safe policies and actions through the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parody has chalked up more than 3,500 views on YouTube as part of the school’s Interlochen Interludes initiative, which is attempting to bring people together and offer comfort, hope and human connection through the performing arts.
The students involved, including Rogers City resident Jacob Bruski, stretch across the county from Los Angeles to Miami and even Mexico City.
“To be able to come together and make something as a group, even though we’re hundreds and thousands miles apart, was great,” Bruski said. “It’s not necessarily like you’re in the same room, but it really allows you to think about what more we can do even beyond this and bring people together as a team.”
Marc Lacuesta, director of music production and engineering for Interlochen, came up with the idea and said he wrote the lyrics, which include several inside jokes from the arts academy, in about five minutes.
He then passed it along to Eduardo Chocron in Miami to add drum beats, Tomomi Marina Kimura Kumamoto in Mexico City to add bass, Maxwell Toth in Los Angeles and Bruski to add guitar, and finally to Jordan Perkes in San Antonio to mix the music together.
Lacuesta, of course, provided the vocals.
Students were already working on their public service announcement assignments when the pandemic forced Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to cease in-person education. Although everyone went their separate ways, Lacuesta said their assignment was still due.
He decided to scrap the individual assignments and work on a project together.
“We thought it would be fun for the students to hear a PSA that was a little bit humorous. Everything surrounding this virus is so dark, right now,” he said.
Perkes said delivering that message with a dose of humor was important both to them and the public at large.
“Everybody is freaking out about the entire corona situation and kind of losing their minds over it,” Perkes said. “Presenting it in a way that is humorous and empathetic to the situation is calming and better all around.”
The students are now jumping to their next project, which is creating a more intense and emotionally forward song, but Chocron said they certainly enjoyed making the parody as a quick escape from the world outside.
“This experience was definitely something fun to do while we’re in this very sad moment,” Chocron said. “We normally get to do a lot of fun projects over there, but this gave us something to look forward to.”
