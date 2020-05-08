INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts announced the cancellation of this year's Interlochen Arts Festival, which was scheduled from June 20 through Aug. 22.
“After careful monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic and consultation with public health experts, our board of trustees, arts leaders and many others, we have made the difficult decision to cancel,” said Interlochen Center for the Arts President Trey Devey in a release. “We take this action with the health and safety of our community as our highest priority.”
Musicians, actors, comedians, dancers, authors and others present their talents during this event. Proceeds from tickets support scholarships for youth artists to attend Interlochen Arts Camp, which is set to continue in a virtual format this summer.
