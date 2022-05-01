KALKASKA — John Thorne remembers hearing a series of loud clicks as staff with the local hospital’s Eden Center closed all the deadbolts on the facility’s exterior doors.

It was March 11, 2020, and Thorne said his life changed overnight after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statewide lockdown order for residential care homes in response to the pandemic.

One day there were visits from family and friends, twice-weekly church services and outings to stores and restaurants, Thorne said, and the next he began spending much of his time alone in his room or with a single caregiver.

“It was a sad sound,” Thorne recalled during a recent interview in the Eden Center’s activities room. “People were confused about what was happening and what it meant. We were scared.”

Michigan Auditor General Doug Ringler in January released his office’s review of long-term care death data collected by local health departments and the state during the pandemic.

The OAG review showed 8,061 residents of nursing homes and adult foster care facilities died of the disease between Jan. 1, 2020 and July 29, 2021.

Officials with the Whitmer administration previously said they disagreed with how the state’s auditor general calculated this number. And pointed to additional data showing fewer residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and were transferred to regional “hubs” died of the disease, compared with those who tested positive and remained in a non-hub facility.

Residents like Thorne, and frontline workers like Eden Center Activities Director Nikki Williams, say those numbers are for politicians and policy-makers to debate, but don’t tell the story of individual suffering, loss and sometimes, even heroics.

“John understood the lockdown and helped answer questions for other residents,” Williams said. “He notices everything. He’s a good pair of extra eyes for us to have. And, then there was the Olympics.”

Thorne was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, uses a wheelchair and at 37, is by far the facility’s youngest resident.

In February, Williams said Thorne looked around the Eden Center and saw how, with some creative thinking, the facility’s long hallways and its shuffleboard table could become a Winter Olympics site.

“That was the curling and the speed skating,” Thorne said, grinning at the memory.

Residents crafted a flameless torch, held opening and closing ceremonies and participated in wheelchair and walker races, Williams said, which Thorne helped organize, all while grieving his own loss.

In October, Thorne said he tested positive for COVID-19, as did his parents, and John’s father, John D. Thorne, died of the disease Oct. 28, 2021.

“It hurts when I think about that,” Thorne said.

The Eden Center draws its name from a care philosophy that prioritizes a person’s mental and spiritual needs as part of their overall requirements for physical health.

The facility is part of Kalkaska Memorial Health Center and offers long-term care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation services.

In order to have a private room, Thorne is assigned to a wing of the facility where most other residents receive specialized memory care.

And while Thorne doesn’t require these services himself, a staff member said it still seemed like he was in the right place at the right time.

Thorne shared a letter with the Record-Eagle which he said Williams helped him write, detailing the difficulties he and other residents experienced during the past two years.

The AARP has reported the isolation faced by Thorne, and the approximately 1.5 million U.S. adults who live in long-term care facilities, during pandemic lockdowns is fueling a growing mental health crisis among the elderly and vulnerable.

Thorne said he recalls feeling bleak, and trying to help others who he could tell felt that way, too.

“Time after time I saw our residents were down and I was too, but I at least understood why this was going on,” Thorne says in the letter.

“My heart was hurting for me and the others who live here,” Thorne said. “We still had people saying ‘Why I can’t see my family?’ The staff would tell us that there was a very contagious illness going around to try and help us understand.”

Thorne, whose family also lives in Kalkaska, said he spent Thanksgiving Day in 2020 with his parents — one of the last holidays they were together — then had to quarantine in a special isolation room for two weeks at the Eden Center before he could return to his room.

“For a day with my family, yes I did that,” Thorne said. “It was worth it.”

As the pandemic wore on, staff at the Eden Center offered window visits and eventually family members could enter the building after being tested.

Visitors were only allowed to be in a resident’s room, everyone was masked and there was no hugging, Thorne said.

Despite all these precautions, some residents did later test positive for the virus, state data shows.

“It’s not anyone’s fault,” Thorne said, when asked about the lockdown order that kept him away from his family for first weeks, and then months.

“That’s what I want people to know,” Thorne added, gesturing for emphasis. “It’s not anyone’s fault and we are trying our best.”