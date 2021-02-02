LANSING — A two-month legal battle between The Iron Pig Smokehouse and state regulators made its way into a third court.
An Ingham County Circuit Judge granted a motion for a temporary restraining order barring the restaurant from selling, distributing or advertising food.
Ian Murphy, who owns the Gaylord restaurant, is now set to appear in court for a third time in as many months, this time for a preliminary injunction hearing Thursday morning. He posted two Facebook videos explaining that the restaurant was closed for the weekend and couldn’t promote their own food.
Then on Monday, the restaurant posted it was open at 25 percent capacity in accordance with the latest orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. A restaurant worker said they were open until 8 p.m.
The Iron Pig’s food establishment license has been suspended since the end of December by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development for being what it determined to be an “imminent threat” to the public health. Michigan food laws permit regulators to suspend a license until they decide to reinstate it.
In a series of court filings brought forth by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the attorney general argued in a motion for the restraining order that MDARD, as well as the public, will suffer irreparable harm because the restaurant ignored the summary suspension of its food establishment license in late December.
“A regulatory agency that cannot enforce its laws is like the toothless lion,” the motion read. “If there are no consequences for violating the MDARD Director’s Orders, MDARD’s credibility is diminished, not just in the area of food safety, but across all other regulatory programs. This harm not only damages MDARD and its regulatory programs, but it also damages the public at large that depend on those regulatory programs to keep them safe.”
In an email with David Delaney, the attorney who represented Murphy in administrative hearings regarding the suspension of its liquor and food licenses, he said he was not retained for representation in Ingham County as of Monday. He did say, however, he has a tentative meeting with Murphy Wednesday, the day before the hearing.
Delaney issued a statement on his position on the matter.
“If the State concluded on January 27 that restaurants are an irreparable threat to the public health, what is the reason they opened them on February 1st?”
Murphy did not respond to interview requests, but he spoke in a video on The Iron Pig’s Facebook account the Thursday the restraining order was granted.
“Basically what they’re trying to do is shut us down,” Murphy said. “We’re an imminent harm, we’re an imminent danger, we’ve put so many people in harm’s way they have to shut us down.
“The interesting part of it is, if we’re such an imminent harm and danger, how come restaurants are opening Monday? That’s the question that we’re posing and we would like anybody and everybody to answer. And obviously, it seems like an illogical question, which therein lies the problem.”
Ryan Jarvi, press secretary for Attorney General Dana Nessel, issued a statement on the case as well. He would not speculate what would happen if the restaurant ignores the restraining order.
“The owner has operated without a license in continued violation of state regulations and the temporary restraining order, filed on behalf of MDARD, calls for the immediate closure of the restaurant. The court has granted that motion,” Jarvi’s statement read.
It is not the first time MDARD sought a restraining order in the case of a Michigan restaurant.
Café Rosetta, a Calumet restaurant, was issued a temporary restraining order and subsequently fined $2,500 for staying open in defiance of public health orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“When it comes to court orders, in my opinion, civil disobedience is not an option. It just absolutely is not,” Ingham County Circuit Judge Wanda Stokes said in the December ruling. Her term expired in January.
The preliminary injunction hearing is set for 9 a.m. Thursday via Zoom.