TRAVERSE CITY — A few area schools jumped back on the list of coronavirus outbreaks just a week after most northern Michigan districts were cleared.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services listed Mancelona High School, which avoided multiple cases throughout most of last year, as well as Glen Lake Community Schools and Boyne City High School in Charlevoix. Each reported three confirmed COVID-19 cases last week. Benzie Central Schools remains on the list of ongoing outbreaks, also with three, and now up to 24 confirmed cases since the start of the school year.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials announced the district’s 10th positive case in the last nine days, this one at West Senior High School. Half of those cases were announced Jan. 22 when three cases at Traverse City Central High School and one each at Courtade Elementary and Montessori at Glenn Loomis were publicly reported. Central and West as well as Eastern Elementary and West Middle reported other single cases since Jan. 20.
TCAPS now stands at 80 cases for the year, 30 of those reported in January alone.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said the health department determined all of the cases were isolated and that an outbreak designation was not necessary.
“From the beginning of this, there’s always been the concern that you have to stay vigilant about what’s going on,” he said. “At any point that (the health department) or we feel there is a situation that could lead to an outbreak, we would take action.”
TCAPS staff as well as other area school staff begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Friday and Saturday, allowing time for recovery and hopefully avoiding any shortages in staff because of a negative reaction to the shot.
Locally, one case was reported at Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District’s Oak Park School on Jan. 19, and two within Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools were announced in the last 10 days.
Running down the list of districts in the five-county region since Jan. 19: Buckley reported four, Elk Rapids three, Forest Area two, Frankfort-Elberta two, Kalkaska one and Suttons Bay two.
Few districts went unscathed in the last 10 days. Only Alba, Bellaire, Kingsley, Leland and Northport dodged the uptick in cases.
Northport has yet to return to in-person instruction. District officials have not reported a positive COVID-19 case since Nov. 12, which was just days before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced high schools would return to virtual learning for three weeks. Whitmer extended the order through Dec. 20 as the three-week period neared its end.
Despite teaching and learning being virtual, Northport Superintendent Neil Wetherbee said the health department still would have alerted him to positive cases.
“I don’t think the health department cares if we’re virtual or not,” Wetherbee said, adding that no transmission has taken place within school walls and that Northport has been “legitimately COVID-free” other than the two positives reported months ago.
All Michigan boards of education must reconfirm their Extended Continuity of Learning plan each month. The plan provides guidance on how the district will admi- nister teaching and learning during the pandemic. Wetherbee said the decision to remain virtual at Northport was driven by the board and the data he received from the health department.
“The board didn’t feel comfortable going back, and I supported them with that decision,” he said.
The biggest piece in the board’s decision was that they wanted to wait until the COVID-19 vaccine came out. Trustees wanted all staff to be vaccinated before reopening for in-person instruction.
Northport staff received the first dose of the vaccine Thursday.
Wetherbee wanted his district to be further along in the process by now, but delays in delivery and vaccine shortages pushed the timeline back.
Wetherbee couldn’t speak to exactly why school-associated cases have increased since the New Year, but he ventured a guess that people are burnt out and want a return to their normal lives.
“Not having school and not having sports operating normally — I’m not necessarily advocating that they should — but having those missing is causing stress,” he said.
The politics running through the COVID debate have not been helpful, Wetherbee said.
Northport continues to take the pandemic seriously and, as Wetherbee said, have been “masked up since March.”
But with friction between Whitmer’s office, the MDHHS, the Michigan High School Athletic Association, legislators, educators and parents, Wetherbee said the path to an end isn’t clear anymore.
“We’re not on the same page,” he said. “I don’t who’s on what page on what day. Up through August, we were all lockstep together.”