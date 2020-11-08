TRAVERSE CITY — The surge in COVID-19 cases has some educators believing the inevitable — a full school shutdown — is creeping closer than they would like.
Dr. Joshua Meyerson, the medical director for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said he is seeing “far more cases than any time previously in the pandemic.” The daily rate of positive cases in the area jumped from four to eight to 26 and now daily confirmations of 40 and 50 cases.
That increase, Meyerson said, is going to be reflected in schools.
“Teachers and students are also members of the community, and they have lives outside that school building,” he said.
Outside of the building is where most of the cases are acquired, Meyerson said. He said in-school transmission is “limited.”
“From what I’ve been told, the vast majority of students have been receptive to wearing masks and seem to have less of a problem adjusting to life wearing as mask than adults,” Meyerson said.
That is something Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools Superintendent Jeff Tousley is seeing among his students.
Frankfort is one of two districts in Benzie County dealing with an outbreak — Benzie County Central Schools being the other.
Frankfort has eight confirmed cases and shut down the high school and junior high through Nov. 13. Benzie saw 11 cases pop up in the high school two weeks ago, and has a total of 14.
Tousley said the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department is “pretty overloaded,” but he added the staff there is doing everything they can to identify those infected and cut down any further exposures.
Staying vigilant is paramount, Tousley said. The students, from kindergarten through 12th grade, are doing a great job of following safety protocols, he added.
“It’s that constant message of ‘Pay attention to what you’re doing. Make good choices,’” he said. “If we want to have any normalcy of a school year, we’ve got to work on this together.”
Jill Vigenski, head of school at the Pathfinder School, said children need to be in school. That means those outside of school have to do their part.
The community needs to take responsibility so educators can “continue to do what we do,” she said.
“We can mitigate the spread all we want and put in safety measures here; but if we’re not the ones causing it, how do we get to the community?” Vigenski said. “Kids are going to bring it in ... and there’s nothing we can do about that.”
Meyerson expects further waves of cases for “quite some time” until a vaccine or other way to prevent spread is widely available.
In-person instruction is “critically important,” Meyerson said, but protocols have been discussed if a school has to shut down for an extended period of time if it is determined a surge of cases within the community is imminent.
“It’s not a failure of the school. It’s not a failure of the health department,” Meyerson said. “It’s just a reality as we deal with an unprecedented pandemic.”
Meyerson said he is “not going to predict the future” as far as the number of projected cases in the coming months, only to say that increased cases in the community mean increased cases in schools.
Identifying what will send the district back to remote learning for an extended period of time or for the whole year is not as simple as setting benchmarks, Tousley said.
“I don’t know if there’s a magic number. I don’t know what that’d be,” Tousley said. “Our plan as a district is to never go remote longer than we have to.”
Elk Rapids Public Schools quickly shifted back to remote learning after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer downgraded the Traverse City region to phase 4. Although the district had just one confirmed COVID-19 case, Superintendent Julie Brown said the move was made as part of the district’s COVID preparedness plan.
The Elk Rapids COVID-19 task force met last week and Brown said a survey was sent to staff members and families to gauge how they wanted to proceed.
The feedback, Brown said, was that they want children in school but only with increased safety measures.
Brown said the consensus was to go back to school, which the district will do Monday.
“We’re going back, but with the understanding that this is all still so fluid,” Brown said, adding that all K-12 staff and students are now required to wear masks.
District staff is still bracing for the possibility of a return to remote learning for the remainder of the school year if cases continue to rise and either the health departments or legislature deem it best to close.
“I believe schools have been preparing for that since we came back to school,” Brown said.
The most difficult part of shutting down is the timing aspect, Brown said.
“Families have to scramble with very little notice,” she said. “We don’t have those pieces of what that will look like in place yet, but we’re working on it.”
Brian Williams is a father of four, all at Grand Traverse Academy.
GTA is one of the few school districts in the five-county region to escape any real threat from the virus. District officials informed families of a potential exposure last month, that but that was a 15-minute exposure of someone who was not a student or staff member who showed up on campus.
Williams is ready for whatever is ahead.
“I’m completely trusting the school, and I’m completely trusting whatever the state comes out with,” he said. “If five cases or something pop up at GTA, I’d imagine they’d make the switch to online learning.”
Williams is surprised schools are still open. He expected the virus to spread more than it has — something he is thankful has not happened.
“The schools have been far more proactive than I would be on all of this,” Williams said, pointing to Traverse City Central High School shutting down for two days after positive cases were confirmed there and Kingsley Area Schools briefly considering — but not approving — stopping in-person instruction after Thanksgiving and through Christmas.
Williams does expect a full shutdown at “some point in the near future.”
“We’re playing it by ear, but we’re preparing for it,” Williams said. “I feel schools are set up a lot better and most parents are more prepared as well — emotionally prepared and physically prepared — for that.”