TRAVERSE CITY — Near arguably the busiest holiday for eggs many grocery store shelves are laid bare.
Others stores have raised prices, with one Honor store charging $6.98 for 18 eggs, saying the oval gems that contain six grams of protein each are the victims of supply and demand.
Patrick Schneider is the owner of Honor Family Market, where a customer recently spotted the high price and posted it on Facebook. Some said Schneider was price gouging, which he denied, saying he’s not the one benefiting from the high price, as he is selling the eggs at a lower markup than his usual 25 percent.
“Egg prices have gone up dramatically,” said Schneider, who has been in the grocery business for more than 40 years. “This is just unprecedented.”
Schneider said the increase is because of demand that has risen sharply and shortages caused by people stocking up and depleting the supply.
“People don’t understand that it’s supply and demand,” Schneider said. “Think about it — chickens lay one egg at a time.”
Stormy Holtrey of Bear Lake is doing her part to meet that demand. She began raising chickens and ducks about a year ago and had a plan to sell their eggs at a roadside stand this year.
Instead, she’s giving them away.
“I’m trying to help some families in need,” Holtrey said. “I have more than enough to share.”
Her 26 chickens and dozen ducks produce enough eggs that she gave one neighbor 50 this week.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Holtrey said. “There are so many families that have been laid off due to this.”
Schneider said slower production lines resulting from people not coming to work because of the threat of COVID-19 are also to blame. He ordered 15 cases of eggs from one supplier on Monday and got none. Another supplier gave him two cases of the 10 he ordered.
Holtrey was upset when she heard about local stores selling eggs at inflated prices.
“It’s not fair,” she said. “It really scares me to see what the country is coming to with people charging almost $7 for 18 eggs. It’s crazy. Nobody can afford that on a normal salary, let alone now.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s weekly egg markets overview posted March 27, wholesale egg prices in the Midwest increased 54 percent week over week — from $1.46 to $2.25 per dozen — for a total of 180 percent since the beginning of the month.
Those prices are expected to keep rising into next week, though the “initial consumer demand shock driven by hoarding instinct has eased as the public slowly adjusts to the current national reality,” the report states.
Schneider said many people have come up to their second homes in the Benzie region to get away from crowded cities and are hunkering down.
“I don’t blame people for doing that,” he said, although it has created a higher demand, which is causing prices to rise.
Schneider said he is not price gouging, as that would cause him to lose customers.
The Michigan Attorney General’s office began tracking complaints of price-gouging related to the coronavirus disease in early March. Since then, 2099 complaints have been received online and through its Consumer Protection tip line.
This week the office announced it would investigate an Ann Arbor-based business, A.M. Cleaning & Supplies, after getting 11 complaints that the company had drastically increased its prices for hand sanitizer.
According to a report from the AG, the business was advertising on social media a price of $60 for a 12-ounce bottle, $40 for an 8-ounce bottle and $20 for a 4-ounce bottle. The same bottles were previously priced at $7.50, $5 and $2.50, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.