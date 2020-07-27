TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Health Department tested 685 people at its testing event at East Middle School last weekend, according to its daily update.
Public Information Officer Emmy Schumacher said the Health Department tested 379 on Friday, the first day of testing. The second day, Saturday, had 306 attend.
Organizers said the event was designed to reduce long wait times and traffic overflowing into oncoming traffic. Attendees, however, reported long lines of cars that arrived early Friday. On Saturday the Health Department posted on its Facebook page photos of an empty parking lot around the middle of the day.
The overall number of those tested was less than at the Health Department's last event.
The Health Department in conjunction with the Michigan National Guard tested more than 800 at Turtle Creek Stadium during the first week of June. Ninety-five percent were those who resided in Michigan Economic Recovery Region 6, with the majority residing in Grand Traverse County.
District Health Department No. 10 last week tested 133 in Kalkaska and 147 in Grayling.
Results are expected by Tuesday for those who attended the event last weekend, health officials previously said.
