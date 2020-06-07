CDC Data on Area Nursing Homes

Antrim County

Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility, Bellaire: 3 suspected COVID-19 cases, submitted data, passed a quality assurance check.

Benzie County

Paul Oliver Long Term Care, Frankfort: 0 COVID-19 cases, submitted data, passed quality assurance check.

The Maples, Frankfort: 0 COVID-19 cases, submitted data, passed a quality assurance check.

Grand Traverse County

Grand Traverse Pavilions: CMS says data not submitted; Chief Operating Officer for Clinical Services Rose Coleman says data was submitted and the facility has 0 COVID-19 cases.

MediLodge of GTC, Traverse City: 7 COVID-19 cases; 1 COVID-19 death; submitted data, passed quality assurance check.

MediLodge of Traverse City:0 COVID-19 cases, submitted data, did not pass quality assurance check.

Orchard Creek Skilled Nursing, Traverse City: 0 COVID-19 cases, submitted data, passed quality assurance check.

The Villa at Traverse Pointe: 0 COVID-19 cases, submitted data, passed quality assurance check

Kalkaska County

Kalkaska Memorial Long Term Care, Kalkaska: 0 COVID-19 cases, submitted data, passed quality assurance check.

Leelanau County

Maple Valley Nursing Home, Maple City: 0 COVID-19 cases, submitted data, passed quality assurance check.

MediLodge of Leelanau, Suttons Bay: submitted data, passed quality assurance check.

*Quality assurance checks are conducted by the Centers for Disease Control to ensure factual recording. If a facility passed a check, it means no erroneous data was found.