TRAVERSE CITY — The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare released COVID-19 nursing home data for the first time, information that shows one person at the state’s northernmost Regional Hub has died of the disease.
CMS data released Thursday shows one person died of COVID-19 at MediLodge on Lafranier Road the week of May 31.
A MediLodge receptionist referred questions to the company’s national spokesperson, Bill Gray, who had no comment when reached by telephone Friday.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department reports positive case numbers and deaths daily, includes data for county residents only, and the number of deaths has remained the same — 5 — since April 21.
Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger confirmed Friday the death was not reported to the local health department, and wouldn’t be if the person was transferred to MediLodge from another county.
Regional Hubs are facilities that have volunteered to care for COVID-19 positive patients transferred in from hospitals and other care facilities, who do not require hospitalization but are unable to be cared for at home.
While controversial, similar strategies have been used in California, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York and Massachusetts to ease the burden —or the perceived burden — at hospitals, CMS records show.
“We don’t know enough about this virus or how it spreads and I’m very uncomfortable with the idea of mixing people who have the disease with those who do not,” said Dr. Jean Kerver, a Michigan State University assistant professor in the department of epidemiology and biostatistics.
Kerver, who’s office is at Munson Hospital, volunteered on the state’s medical phone bank early in the pandemic when COVID-19 tests required authorization from a physician.
Kerver said, physicians often expressed relief to have Regional Hubs because they thought they were sending their patients somewhere safe, but some family members of current Hub residents told her they were horrified about the concept.
“That brings up the question, what do we do?” Kerver said. “If a Hub isn’t the right strategy, or isn’t the right strategy anymore, we need to learn from the data and use it to inform our best practices for facilities that care for vulnerable adults.”
The Thursday data release by CMS contains numbers reported to the Centers for Disease Control’s National Healthcare Safety Network.
It shows the virus is trampling through nursing homes nationally, with 95,515 confirmed cases among residents, 58,288 suspected cases and 31,782 deaths as of May 31.
Michigan reported 2,297 deaths at nursing facilities and 4,584 confirmed cases as of May 31. Suspected cases were not listed state by state.
Michigan ranks fourth in the U.S. for deaths per 1,000 nursing home residents — CMS data shows 73 deaths per 1,000, a previously unavailable detail.
Data collection by the state has not gone as smoothly.
Missteps by the state’s Department of Heath and Human Services are significant enough for the department’s own staff to question their accuracy.
“There are concerns about data definitions and whether homes are providing daily vs. cumulative counts,” DHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin previously said in an email. “We have requested daily counts, but it appears some facilities are reporting cumulative counts.”
The state took its long-term care data offline May 21, changed collection protocol, hosted private webinars with nursing home staff to provide additional guidance, then put the data back online May 31.
The numbers now are cumulative, rather than day-to-day, something the state’s Long Term Care Ombudsman Salli Pung says isn’t ideal.
“Families and residents may still have questions about the current status of COVID-19 in a particular nursing home,” Pung said in an email. “The data may be more helpful if it reflected both the number of current cases as well as cumulative cases.”
Facilities complying with a directive to report infections to DHHS have increased from 90 percent to 95 percent, Sutfin said. Pung agreed that’s progress, though both said accuracy issues remain.
“There have been some differences in the data being reported to CMS/CDC vs. MDHHS,” Sutfin acknowledged Thursday in an email. “We are following up with facilities that are not reporting to gather their data and continuing to validate the data being reported by facilities.”
A review of the data by the Record-Eagle shows 46 facilities did not report infection data at all, while infection reports from five of the 20 Regional Hubs, including MediLodge GTC, require additional validation of data they did report.
Any closed-off community of people with health and immune challenges, especially the elderly, likely will be more susceptible to serious forms of the disease, Kerver said.
On Monday the National Guard partnered with the Health Department on voluntary COVID-19 testing in Grand Traverse County. A letter provided to the Record-Eagle shows a private duty caregiver at a Garfield Township retirement community tested positive for the disease.
“As a result of our random testing with the national guard this past Monday we have had a private duty care giver who was asymptomatic confirmed positive with COVID-19,” according to a June 4 letter from Rachel Scarbrough, general manager of Glen Eagle, to residents and family members.
“We want to make sure that you are prepared with next steps,” the letter states. “First off, do not panic. You have an entire community and organization that is ready to take care of you.”
A call to Scarbrough was routed to Holiday Retirement Communications Manager Alyssa Cerrito, who said Glen Eagle’s 116 residents and 31 employees were informed of the positive case the same day the test results were received.
Residents are isolated to their rooms, meals and snacks are delivered three times a day and a the community phone line — 231-935-4553 — has been rerouted to the company’s national contact center and is staffed 9 a.m to 6 p.m. to answer residents questions and address their concerns, the letter states.
