TRAVERSE CITY — Politics is finding its way into the classroom through more than just U.S. government and history classes.
Educators and legislators reacted Wednesday to a proposal from Michigan House of Representative Republicans that could withhold billions of dollars in federal state aid earmarked for education. School advocates called the GOP’s plan a “hostage situation” with the fate of $2.1 billion at stake.
In their COVID-19 recovery plan, the Republican-led House said distribution of the school aid will only happen if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cedes her power to local county health departments to decide when in-person instruction and school athletics can occur. Some legislators, school administrators and athletic directors have taken issue with what they believe to be inconsistent and overreaching executive orders from Whitmer.
John Roth, Republican representative from Michigan’s 104th District, said he is fully supportive of the proposal. Roth said Whitmer “refused to engage” with Republican legislators in her two years in office. Roth hoped the governor would communicate more than she did last year, allowing Whitmer some leeway because 2020 was “a tough year.”
But a new year should come with a new approach, Roth said.
Without a move toward bipartisanship from the Whitmer camp, Roth said the House GOP had to find a way to “get leverage” in Lansing. Withholding education funding provided that leverage, Roth said.
“The only power we have is the power of the purse,” Roth said.
Funding for COVID-19 vaccines as well as relief for employers and businesses will still come through under the Republican plan, Roth said. Republicans will, however, hold onto the funding for as long as they must to get “true engagement” with Whitmer.
“It’s that simple, and we have to hold tight on it,” he said.
Donna Lasinski, Democratic House minority leader, said tying funding to removing a gubernatorial power is “an explicit partisan power play” and an attempt to score political points.
Holding back federal funding meant for schools and paid for with Michigan taxpayer dollars is dangerous, especially when that money is “ready to come home and end this pandemic,” Lasinski said. She believes Michiganders won’t take too kindly to the Republican ploy.
“We will not end this virus by taking a vote here in Lansing,” Lasinski said. “The virus doesn’t care about politics, it doesn’t care if you’re a Democrat or Republican, and it can’t be negotiated with or threatened.”
Wayne Schmidt, the Republican Senator out of Traverse City who chairs the Appropriations K-12 subcommittee, shares Roth’s and the House GOP’s frustration. He said communication with Whitmer’s office is nonexistent and that not one of the governor’s top education staffers have met with him or called him.
Schmidt maintains that his goal is — and always has been — to get increased funding to Michigan students and COVID monies to protect Michigan families. He believes a bipartisan agreement can be reached.
“We can do this. I get politics. I’ve served in the minority. I’ve served under a Democrat governor before,” he said.
Robert McCann, executive director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan, pulled zero punches when addressing the proposal, which he called “incomprehensible” and “unconscionable.”
McCann had no idea such a plan was in the works and said he was taken aback that it was even introduced by legislators. The stimulus packaged approved by the United States Congress gave specific directions on how the money was to be spent, McCann said. The formula was simple.
“Just allocate it,” McCann said. “Instead of trying to move that process forward, you have a group of elected officials who are purposefully impairing it to play some sort of political power struggle with the governor.”
If legislators want to play out partisan battles in Lansing, McCann said they are free to do so — just don’t involve school kids, don’t involve their funding, he said.
The $2.1 billion dollars is there — just waiting — to help tens of thousands of students who are struggling academically and the countless children who suffered social and emotional damage from “an unprecedented disruption to their lives,” McCann said.
“This proposal doesn’t hurt the governor, it hurts kids,” he said. “They’re holding this money hostage. And for what? If we can’t come together on helping our kids, what can we come together on?”
Nick Ceglarek, superintendent of the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, supports collaboration between the Legislature and Gov. Whitmer. He said he appreciated the recognition from both sides that the pandemic has forced districts to incur additional costs as they navigate safety protocols and instruction.
But Ceglarek stopped well short of supporting the GOP’s tactic.
“Holding back on that aid serves no students, their families nor schools well,” he said.
Some fall on both sides of the fence.
Kingsley Area Schools Superintendent Keith Smith said the use of schools as a “pawn” in political maneuvering is unfortunate, but he does not feel there has been a “check or balance” on Whitmer’s executive orders.
Smith’s hope is that “level heads will prevail” and resolution will happen quickly.
If the resolution falls in favor of the GOP, there is still the question of how — and if — local health departments will handle deciding when in-person instruction and athletics should take place.
Smith said choosing between Whitmer holding that power or the health department is not exactly ideal, but he feels those decisions are best made locally.
“Basically you’re asking should you punch me in the face or punch me in the stomach? I prefer you don’t punch me at all,” Smith said.
That question without a great answer sparked debate as well — between those concerned health department officials are overwhelmed and overworked and those who argue medical professionals are better suited to make that call than someone in Lansing.
Roth said he had not heard from any health departments that they would be more overwhelmed with the added responsibility, but he admitted he neither reached out to them nor is aware if any of his fellow representatives consulted them before presenting the proposal.
Roth said health departments “still have time on their hands” to take on the responsibility.
Laskinski took issue with Roth’s assertion that health department workers have spare time. Blocking the stimulus dollars and suggesting local health departments take on the role of decider is just another distraction — an unneeded distraction, she said.
“To say to them, ‘Take your eyes off vaccine distribution and look over here,’ that is the wrong direction for us to go,” she said. “We know our health departments have been extremely focused on testing, tracing and vaccinating. That’s where we need them to be focused.”