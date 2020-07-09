TRAVERSE CITY — Her wrist is still bruised from the catheterization, but Kristina Weber walked three miles Tuesday and said the fresh air felt good.
“I’m feeling okay, I’m taking precautions, it’s just nice not to have pain in my chest,” she said.
A previous guest of Safe Harbor, Weber has had a tough few months following the emergency shelter’s closure in April, when organizers passed out tents and sleeping bags, after deciding the pandemic made close quarters inside too risky.
In the days after the closure, staff with Safe Harbor, Goodwill Northern Michigan, Traverse Health Clinic, Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing, Jubilee House, the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency and others joined forces and strategized.
Centers for Disease Control guidelines were used to determine who was immune-compromised and the cooperative effort provided meals, medical care and hotel room vouchers.
Safe Harbor’s more able-bodied guests camped, and are still “sleeping rough” on the Men’s Trail and Women’s Trail at the Commons or in the woods near the Goodwill Inn.
Weber, a diabetic, stayed at the Sleep Inn in Acme until the end of May, filling out paperwork every two weeks, renewing her voucher. Reached by phone Tuesday, she expressed gratitude for a safe place to stay, as temperatures plummeted.
“It was freezing, like literally freezing the ground in May still,” she recalled.
Three months later, the cost of housing people with health challenges and nowhere else to go has become unsustainable, said Dan Buron, executive director of Goodwill Northern Michigan, which operates the Goodwill Inn Emergency Shelter on Keystone Road.
“We’re trying to figure out how to create a shelter within a shelter,” Buron said, in a telephone interview Tuesday.
“We have 17 people still in hotels who are immune-compromised,” he added. “Getting them into the hotels was the best solution we had, and it has worked well but it is becoming difficult to maintain that.”
The vouchers worked well in an emergency, Buron said, but once the state opened up for tourism, the cost of the vouchers increased to as much as $17,000 a month at the apex of the effort, when rooms were needed for 25 people.
“Room rates went from $70 to $150 to $250, which is completely understandable, this is the hotels’ high season, but even without the increased rates, it’s unsustainable for us,” Buron said.
Buron praised local hotel administrators for their help and Jonathan Pack, director of operations for Superior Hospitality, which includes Sleep Inn, said Tuesday the arrangement was beneficial for hotels and for those needing shelter.
Buron said the shelter within a shelter idea would involve dedicating one wing of the Goodwill Inn to those with health issues and delivering food and other supplies to their rooms.
The reorganization would be challenging, especially since Buron said it was hard to find staffing and volunteers for the Goodwill Inn even before COVID-19, but he said he doesn’t see other options.
“Larger cities have multiple shelters,” Buron said. “We don’t have that capacity here. We only have one shelter.”
Approved CARES Act funding hasn’t been received yet, and other voucher funds are quickly being spent down, Buron said.
The mechanics of moving people from hotels into a wing at the Goodwill Inn has challenges too, said George Golubovski, who has health challenges and was also a frequent guest of Safe Harbor.
He initially moved in with a friend, then received a hotel voucher. In recent weeks he’s been staying at a hotel in Garfield Township, and using humor and precautions to keep himself healthy.
“I’m a big supporter of social distancing, I’m a big supporter of wearing masks,” Golubovski said, in a phone interview Tuesday. “My favorite saying these days is, my blue mask matches my blue eyes.”
Those in hotels will be tested for COVID-19 before being relocated to any future “shelter within a shelter,” and their test results will help determine where they will live and how they will be cared for, Buron said.
Testing by Traverse Health Clinic staff, with input from Grand Traverse County Health Department, was conducted Wednesday, though Buron declined to say where, deferring to the privacy of the Inn’s future guests.
“Our piece of this really nice collaboration is to provide the testing to homeless individuals as well as provide care for those asymptomatic or symptomatic but who do not have a primary care physician,” said Dr. Roger Gerstle, the clinic’s chief medical officer.
Buron said the goal before the pandemic was to get people into permanent housing and that hasn’t changed. He and his colleagues are focused on ways to leverage the CARES Act and voucher funds into long term solutions for people without a home.
“People need their own place, that’s it, that’s the solution,” he said.
Weber said she left Sleep Inn sometime in June and moved in with an ex-boyfriend, an arrangement that didn’t work out the way she’d hoped.
She subsequently experienced dangerously high blood sugar and severe back pain, and the cause was determined after three visits to Munson’s emergency room and a series of blood tests, she said.
A cardiologist inserted two stents in her chest to open partially blocked coronary arteries and she was admitted to the hospital.
That’s where the bruises on her wrist came from, she said.
The pain went away. After being released, Weber moved into the Women’s Resource Center on Elmwood Avenue, where she said, “the ladies here are awesome company.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.